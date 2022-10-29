Brisbane pitch report for tomorrow match T20: BAN vs ZIM The Gabba pitch report for T20 World Cup match

Brisbane pitch report for tomorrow match T20: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match.

Bangladesh will take on Zimbabwe in the Super-12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Gabba in Brisbane. This is the very match in Brisbane of this tournament.

After beating the Netherlands in their first match, Bangladesh suffered a heavy defeat against South Africa in their next one. The Bangla tigers would want to bounce back in this match. However, the challenge of Zimbabwe will not be easy for them at all in Brisbane.

Zimbabwe clinched an emphatic win over Pakistan in their last match, and they would want to continue their form. The pacers of the side were great in the last match, and the pitch in Brisbane will again aid them. Sikandar Raza will yet again be the star player of the side.

Brisbane pitch report for tomorrow match T20

The Gabba in Brisbane will be hosting its first match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, and a series of matches will continuously now be played at this very venue. This track is one of the bounciest tracks in the world, and the pacers will definitely thrive in these conditions.

Ahead of the tournament, a couple of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 warmup matches were played on this ground, and both of them were dominated by batters. There is a good amount of bounce on the track, and the batters will definitely enjoy the ball coming on their bat.

A total of 6 T20Is have been played here so far, where 4 matches have been won by the teams batting first. The average 1st innings T20I score here has been 168 runs. The straighter boundaries of this stadium are on the bigger side, whereas it will be easier for the batters to clear the square boundaries.

This is a very good track to bat on, and we can expect a high-scoring match. The fast outfield of the ground will also aid the batters at the Gabba. Both captains may opt to chase upon winning the toss.