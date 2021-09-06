Bumrah Test wickets: Jasprit Bumrah’s pinpoint unplayable yorker dismisses Jonny Bairstow at The Oval

Jasprit Bumrah’s pinpoint unplayable yorker: The Indian fast bowler bowled an impact-generating spell after the lunch break.

During the fifth day of the fourth Test of the ongoing India’s tour of England at The Oval, India spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was among the wickets in his spell after the lunch break as his dual blows dented the hosts’ limited progress in a 368-run chase.

Bumrah, who dismissed Ollie Pope (2) with a brilliant in-swinging delivery in the 65th over, became the fast Indian fast bowler to pick 100 wickets with the dismissal.

However, it was on the third delivery of his following over that Bumrah bowled an even better delivery to send back England wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow (0) to the pavilion. Playing only his fourth delivery, a pinpoint unplayable yorker was too much to handle for the right-hand batsman who was yet to get his eye in.

Considering the kind of hostile spell Bumrah is bowling at The Oval, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he picks a wicket or two more from hereon. With India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja dismissing Haseeb Hameed (63) and Moeen Ali (0) in the afternoon session, they have gained a substantial advantage over a short period of time in this match.

While England captain Joe Root is still battling it out in the middle, England only have four wickets in hand and will have to survive for more than 50 overs to save the match.

Jasprit Bumrah’s pinpoint unplayable yorker dismisses Jonny Bairstow at The Oval

Twitter reactions on Jasprit Bumrah

How on earth do you play that! — Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) September 6, 2021

Bairstow has been Shaun-Marshed! Bumrah you beauty!! 💥💥💥 #EngvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) September 6, 2021

Stunning bowling from Jasprit Bumrah. On a flat pitch, he’s got the ball hooping – his average swing this session (1.2 degrees) is the most for any bowler in any session since Day Two. A decisive spell from a phenomenal bowler. #ENGvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 6, 2021

Bumrah has really flicked the switch here. Must have been a good lunch! #ENGvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) September 6, 2021

Playing his 24th Test match, Bumrah now has 101 Test wickets (at the time of writing this story) to his name which have come at an average and strike rate of 22.72 and 51 respectively.