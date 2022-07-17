“Can’t remember the last time England were so tied down”: Wasim Jaffer appreciates Indian bowlers for combating England challenge in away ODI series

Wasim Jaffer has appreciated the bowling efforts of the Indian team after their brilliant performance in the Old Trafford ODI.

England and India are playing the series decider of the 3-match ODI series at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. India won the toss and opted to bowl again, but Rohit Sharma informed at the toss that Jasprit Bumrah is not playing the match due to an injury.

However the Indian bowlers were at their best yet again, and the new addition Mohammed Siraj had an instant impact on the match. He took the wickets of Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root in his very first over and broke the back of the English side. Both English batters could not open their account.

The bowler Hardik Pandya proved his class with the ball, where he bowled an incredible spell of 7-3-24-4. Due to his brilliance, England managed to score just 259 runs in the first innings.

Wasim Jaffer appreciates Indian bowlers

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer has appreciated the efforts of Indian bowlers in the ongoing ODI series. Ahead of the series, Michael Vaughan said that he won’t be surprised if the English team scores over 400 runs in an innings. Jaffer took a dig at that statement of Michael Vaughan as well.

He said that this English team never look so tied in a home ODI series and Jasprit Bumrah was not even playing the match. Jaffer also mentioned Hardik Pandya for his excellent performance in the match.

“There were talks about Eng scoring 400 pre series, but the way Indian bowlers have bowled has been great to watch. Can’t remember last time Eng were so tied down in a home series. Boom wasn’t there today but Hardik Pandya stepped and how,” Wasim Jaffer tweeted.

Ahead of the Indian series, the English team played an ODI series against the Netherlands, where the batters of the side were at their best. They even scored 498 runs in a match, which is the highest innings score in the history of ODI cricket.