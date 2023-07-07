Chris Woakes Family: All We Know About England All-rounder’s Wife, Children, Parents, Siblings, Childhood

England all-rounder Chris Woakes started playing cricket at a very young age. His background is from a cricketing family and that has played a huge part in his growth as a player. He took the ball in his hand at the age of seven and never turned back. Woakes always had a genuine swing in his action and he improved his batting during the journey.

Woakes was born in Birmingham, Warwickshire and grew up playing for his local club named Walmley Cricket Club. He made his Warwickshire debut in 2006. Apart from cricket, Woakes took care of his education as well. He attended Barr Beacon Language College in Walsall and also studied sports science at Aston University, Birmingham.

Earlier this year, he received an honorary doctorate from the University of Birmingham. He is six feet one inch tall and is famous for moving the ball in both directions. Woakes was named Warwickshire County Cricket Club’s Player of the Year in 2017.

Chris Woakes Family

Roger Woakes is Chris’s father and has been the backbone behind his son’s cricketing career. Roger was also a cricketer and used to play for Warwickshire’s second XI. He could not make it to higher levels but supported his son on every step of his journey. Elaine Woakes is Chris’ mother and there is no information about her profession.

Louise Woakes is Chris’ younger sister and she is also a cricketer. She has represented England in various age group competitions. Chris has often said that his father and sister have inspired him to give his everything to the sport.

Woakes married his longtime girlfriend Amie in 2017 in a private ceremony. Amie is a professional hairdresser and runs her own salon. Both of them are parents to two daughters. The elder one’s name is Laila (born in 2018) and the younger one’s name is Evie Louise Woakes (born in 2020).

Amie has been spotted a lot of times supporting her husband from the stands. Woakes has often said that her wife has helped him to grow as a human overall. Woakes has always stayed away from controversy throughout his career and is enjoying a happily married life.

Is Chris Woakes Related To Ben Foakes?

Woakes is not at all related to Ben Foakes by any means. Son of former football referee Peter Foakes, Ben is a wicket-keeper and represents Surrey in domestic cricket. The surname of both players sounds similar but that is the only common thing between them as far as personal life is concerned.