County Ground Bristol average score T20: Bristol cricket ground capacity

County Ground Bristol average score T20: The County Ground in Bristol is set to host the 1st T20I between England and South Africa.

England will take on South Africa in the 1st T20I of the 3-match series at the County Ground in Bristol. The ODIs ended on level terms, and both teams would want to seal the T20I series.

David Miller will be leading the side in the T20Is, and the return of Kagiso Rabada will strengthen the side. Rilee Rossouw is also making his comeback after a brilliant T20 Blast season with Somerset. For England, their top-order has been struggling, and they would want to improve upon that.

County Ground Bristol average score T20

The County Ground in Bristol is one of the better tracks to bat on in England. This is a flat track with an even amount of bounce, and the batters can play their shots accordingly. The boundaries of this ground are not that big, so it won’t be tough for the batters to clear the fences in this match.

This ground has hosted a total of 3 T20Is so far, and that too in space of 12 long years. In all three games, the chasing teams emerged victorious. The average 1st innings score in these matches was 159 runs, but this just does not justify the actual nature of the track.

The last T20I played at this ground was between England and India in 2018, where India chased the target of 199 runs in just 18.4 overs, courtesy of a brilliant century from Rohit Sharma. This is an excellent batting track and anything below 175 is going to be a below-par total here.

The average 1st innings score in the T20 domestic matches played here at this ground has been 166 runs, and the chasing teams have dominated the results in those matches as well.

Bristol cricket ground capacity

The County Ground in Bristol serves as the home ground to the County side Gloucestershire. This ground was newly developed to improve its facilities, and it has a crowd capacity of 15,000.