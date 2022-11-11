Cricket World Cup 2023 stadiums: Have 2023 Cricket World Cup venues been announced?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 has reached its final match where England and Pakistan will go head to head against each other to win the coveted trophy in Melbourne. However, after this match, the focus of the world will shift to the next year’s 50-over World Cup in India.

T20Is have taken over the popularity of ODIs but is safe to say that the 50-over world cup is still the pinnacle cricketing tournament. India will be hosting the tournament next year, the last 50-over World Cup was hosted in India in 2011 where the Indian team won the championship.

The last 50-over World Cup in 2019 in England was one of the best cricketing world cups as the final of the match is still fresh in everyone’s mind. The way England defeated New Zealand in the final was a bit controversial, but the impact of this match is still very fresh.

Cricket World Cup 2023 stadiums

The venues of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India are not official yet, but they should soon get announced as the World Cup is now less than a year away. India last hosted a 50-over World Cup in 2011, whereas the T20 World Cup 2016 was also played in India only, where West Indies won the title.

The official venues are not out, but it is safe to say that some of the major venues will definitely get games. In 2011, the World Cup was played across India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Mumbai, Delhi, Mohali, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru were the venues in India.

The 2016 T20 World Cup was played across Mumbai, Delhi, Mohali, Dharamsala, Nagpur, Kolkata and Bengaluru. So, these cities should definitely get some matches in the 2023 World Cup as well.

Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium hosted the 2011 World Cup Final, whereas Kolkata’s Eden Gardens hosted the 2016 T20 World Cup final. However, it is safe to say that Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium is the favourite to host the 2023 World Cup Final. The biggest cricket stadium in the world hosted the final of IPL 2022 as well.