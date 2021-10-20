“Cuts anything”: Dale Steyn compares Virender Sehwag to ‘sharpest knife’ as latter celebrates 43rd birthday

Dale Steyn compares Virender Sehwag: The former South African fast bowler wished the former Indian batter on his 43rd birthday.

Former India opening batter Virender Sehwag has turned 43 today. Despite last playing international cricket more than eight years ago, Sehwag continues to receive heartening birthday wishes from his former teammates, opposition players and numerous fans around the world.

Known for his attacking style of batting, Sehwag’s inherent fearlessness with the bat in hand and an impeccable hand-eye combination made him the cult figure that he is.

In his 14 years of representing India between 1999-2013, Sehwag had amassed 17,253 runs at a phenomenal strike rate of 92.55 with the help of 38 centuries and 72 half-centuries across formats.

In addition to India, Sehwag had also played for Asia XI and ICC World XI in his playing days. A handy option with his off-breaks, Sehwag has 136 international wickets across formats under his belt.

Dale Steyn compares Virender Sehwag to “sharpest knife back home”

Former South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn was among the many renowned named who wished Sehwag on his birthday today. Steyn took to social media platform Twitter to compare Sehwag to his “sharpest knife back home” for his ability to “cut anything” while batting.

There is no hiding to the fact that Sehwag and Steyn had been part of some fascinating contests especially with the new ball in India-South Africa clashes over the years.

With the pair also facing each other 10 times in the Indian Premier League, it was Steyn who had called the shots conceding only 41 runs in the 44 deliveries that he bowled to Sehwag; dismissing him twice in the process.

My sharpest knife back home is nicknamed Viru, cuts anything! Happy birthday pal!

Have a great one 👊@virendersehwag pic.twitter.com/jyVE93ZLzD — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) October 20, 2021

Readers must also note that Steyn had wished Sehwag on his 42nd birthday as well remembering his career-best 319 (304) with the help of 42 fours and five sixes in Chennai.

Thank you Dale. Perhaps one day I got to make you feel what batsmen felt facing you.

Best wishes. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 20, 2020

Happy Birthday Virender Sehwag

A very happy birthday to this hard working man who has changed many lives and made his family feel proud!! Wishing you the best in everything and a successful year ahead ⁦@virendersehwag⁩ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qgPN5SeyKs — Aarti Sehwag (@AartiSehwag) October 20, 2021

Happy birthday Bhaisab @virendersehwag 🥳👏🏽🎉 — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) October 20, 2021

Wishing you the best always @virendersehwag sir..

Happy returns 🤗🥂 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) October 20, 2021

