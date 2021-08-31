Dale Steyn retirement: Legendary South African pacer calls time on 17-year old international career

Dale Steyn retirement: The 38-year old South African fast bowler has hung his boots from all types of competitive cricket.

Legendary South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn has called time on his 17-year old international career in which he played 93 Tests, 125 ODIs and 47 T20Is.

Steyn, who had last played international cricket during Australia’s tour of South Africa more than 18 months ago, took to social media platform Twitter to announce his retirement from all formats.

Steyn, South Africa’s highest wicket-taker in Test matches, is their second-highest wicket-taker across formats and id only behind former captain Shaun Pollock (823). In 263 international matches across formats, Steyn finished his career with 697 wickets at an average of 23.38, an economy rate of 3.78 and a strike rate of 37 including 29 five-wicket hauls.

Steyn, 38, will doubtlessly be remembered as a lethal Test match bowler who possessed a serious knack of not just picking wickets but dominating the batsmen across conditions. Having picked 439 wickets in 93 Tests at an average 22.95, Steyn is currently the eighth-highest wicket-taker in red-ball international cricket.

What differentiates Steyn from others is his strike rate of 42.3 – lowest among the Top 20 wicket-takers in the history of Test cricket. Had it not been for multiple injuries especially in the last few years, Steyn had it in him to break more record at the highest level.

In 182 innings with the bat in hand for South Africa, Steyn had scored 1,637 runs with the help of three half-centuries.

“It’s been 20 years of training, matches, travel, wins, losses, strapped feet, jet lag, joy, and brotherhood. There are too many memories to tell. Too many faces to thank. Today I officially retire from the game I love the most. Bitter sweet but grateful.

“Thank you to everyone, from family to teammates, journalists to fans, it’s been a incredible journey together,” Steyn said in a statement.

As far as all competitive cricket is concerned, Steyn will leave behind a legacy of 1,165 wickets across formats after first having played for Northerns in 2003.

Steyn, who enjoyed stints in overseas T20 league such as Indian Premier League, Caribbean Premier League, T20 Blast, Pakistan Super League and Sri Lanka Premier League, had played the most in the cash-rich IPL picking 97 wickets in 95 matches at an average and economy rate of 25.86 and 6.92 respectively for Royal Challengers Bangalore (twice), Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Lions.

Twitter reactions on Dale Steyn:

Great player, great man, amazing memories! U picker a good song to sign off my bud. Legend forever! — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) August 31, 2021

The Best. ❤️ — James Anderson (@jimmy9) August 31, 2021

Congrats on a remarkable career. Set the standard for fast bowlers world round to follow for 20 years. No better competitor to watch in full flight, enjoy retirement mate!🏄‍♂️All time great — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) August 31, 2021

Good luck brother man ! Best wishes 🙌 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 31, 2021

Go well, great man. You were fire, one of the best the game has seen. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 31, 2021

A once in a generation kind of bowler. An out and out match winner on any surface. Congratulations on a phenomenal career @DaleSteyn62. Best wishes for your second innings. #GOAT https://t.co/ftyNGpEYZa — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 31, 2021

My favourite all time 🙏🏾 good luck legend @DaleSteyn62 https://t.co/EoUTuPZz7w — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 31, 2021

Thank you for all the memories, legend!🤩 Congratulations on a magnificent career and best wishes for this next chapter in your life. 🙌🏻@DaleSteyn62 #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/IVqIn5IfW5 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 31, 2021

I guess I’ll have to find another source of joy now! Congrats on an amazing career @DaleSteyn62 . Champion cricketer and champion bloke. Enjoy retirement 🏄‍♂️🎣 https://t.co/qhUYiJZAS6 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) August 31, 2021

Learned so much by just watching @DaleSteyn62. Absolute legend! All the best and keep those crazy eyes going. pic.twitter.com/GOIRIFiDej — Anrich Nortje (@AnrichNortje02) August 31, 2021

