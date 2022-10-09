David Miller child: Is David Miller daughter cancer news true? Has David Miller daughter died?

David Miller child: The South African batter took to his social media handle last night to post his picture alongside her ‘little rockstar’.

Courtesy of Shreyas Iyer’s second ODI century, and his scintillating 161-run stand alongside Ishan Kishan (93 off 84), team India defeated South Africa by 7 wickets to win the second ODI at Ranchi, and with it draw level the three-match series 1-1.

Iyer finished the match with a boundary and 25 deliveries to spare, and fittingly received the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his stellar knock of 113* off 111 deliveries, with the help of 15 Fours.

Earlier, a 129-run stand between Reeza Hendricks (74 off 76) and Aiden Markram (79 off 89) helped South Africa comfortably surpass the 200-run mark.

However, lack of a final flourish particularly off the bat of the in-form David Miller (35* off 34), and some fine death bowling by the Indian bowlers, meant that the Proteas total was restricted to 278/7 in 50 Overs.

The night before the 2nd ODI, however, was marked with a saddening piece of information, when Miller posted a picture of ‘her little rockstar’ on Instagram, while confirming that she passed away while battling with cancer.

David Miller child: Has David Miller daughter died?

Miller’s Instagram post soon became viral across social media platforms, claiming that the Southpaw batter had lost his daughter due to cancer, after he posted a picture of her sitting on his lap while posing for the lens.

The report was even carried by some websites and local newspapers in the city of Ranchi, claiming that the heartbreaking incident might mean that Miller would not play the second ODI in the city on Sunday.

However, while the girl in the picture was indeed diagnosed with cancer, and did succumb to it yesterday, she was in fact a huge David Miller fan, and not his biological daughter.

The little girl’s name is Ane, and Miller had in March 2017 as well, posted a picture of her on Instagram while praising her passion for life, despite being just a five-year old.

