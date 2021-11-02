“Dear Virat, forgive them”: Rahul Gandhi lends support to Virat Kohli after being targeted by trolls for standing by Mohammad Shami

Rahul Gandhi stands by Virat Kohli following the latter being the target of trolls post his supporting words for Mohamad Shami

The Indian Cricket Team is under the pump and facing quite some heat from experts of the game and the fans back home, on the back of mere two poor performances in the ongoing ICC 2021 T20 World Cup being held in the UAE.

Considered as one of the frontrunners to bag the coveted silverware, their one-sided losses to New Zealand a couple of days ago and especially against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24, by a 10-wicket margin did not go down well amongst a section of so-called fans who took the route of making personal attacks on the players and their kin on various social media platforms.

Pacer Mohammad Shami was attacked fiercely for belonging to the Muslim community- with questions being raised over his commitment towards the team’s cause after a poor outing with the ball against Pakistan. All this was accompanied with abuses and expletives while terming him a ‘traitor’!

Rahul Gandhi tweets words of support for Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli took the trolls to the cleaners while interacting with the media the day before India’s match against New Zealand. While many people appreciated the captain standing behind his teammate and addressing the problem without mincing with his words, scores of trolls- most of whom being swore Islamophobics, resorted to personal attacks, with Virat, along with his wife and newly-born daughter being the target this time around.

Reason? Just because he defended and stood by his Muslim teammate- Mohammad Shami!

Now, one of the popular figures of Indian politics and the frontrunners of becoming the next president of the All India Congress Committee (AICC)- Rahul Gandhi, took to his social media account to stand with the Indian captain, and requested him to forgive the trolls as they do not understand the language of love because they haven’t been loved by anyone in their lives ever.

Dear Virat, These people are filled with hate because nobody gives them any love. Forgive them. Protect the team. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 2, 2021

It is worth noting that Gandhi’s tweet came after The Delhi Commission for Women took Sou Motu cognizance on media reports regarding rape threats given to Kohli’s 9-month-old daughter following his word of support for Mohammad Shami.