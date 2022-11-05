Did India qualify for semi final: Who will qualify from Group 2 in T20 World Cup 2022?

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is heading towards its knockout stage, and all the teams are trying their best to be one of the four teams in the knockouts. Team India have lost just one match in the tournament so far, but still, they have not qualified. The match against Zimbabwe is their last Super-12 match.

India have defeated Pakistan, Netherlands and Bangladesh in the tournament so far, but the defeat against South Africa was a cruel blow for the side. India will definitely go as the favourites against Zimbabwe, but anything can happen in cricket, and we have seen Zimbabwe stunning Pakistan.

The Group 2 of the Super-12 stage is quite open as none of the top-2 teams are decided yet and only the Netherlands are out of the tournament so far. The last day of the Super-12 stage will decide the fate of Group 2 of the tournament.

Did India qualify for semi final

The Indian team still has not qualified for the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The next match against Zimbabwe is like a qualifier for them, if they can win this one, they will be through to the semi-final of the tournament. If India loses, they will want either South Africa or Pakistan to lose as both of them have a superior run rate than India.

South Africa are currently at the 2nd position with 5 points under their name, a win for them will qualify their place as well in the knockouts. If South Africa loses, they will want Pakistan to drop points in order to qualify. If the match gets abandoned, South Africa will be ruled out of the tournament.

Pakistan and Bangladesh are at 4 points each, but the NRR of Pakistan is way superior to that of Bangladesh. So, even if Bangladesh wins, their low NRR will make their job impossible to qualify. If Pakistan wins, they will want either India or South Africa to lose. Even an abandoned game for South Africa will do the job for them. If Pakistan loses, they will be eliminated.

Even Zimbabwe is still alive in the tournament. If they beat India, and the match between Pakistan and Bangladesh gets washed out plus South Africa loses to the Netherlands. There can be a 4-way tie between Zimbabwe, Netherlands, South Africa and Pakistan at 5 points each.