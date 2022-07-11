Dinesh Chandimal wife: Is Dinesh Chandimal married? D Chandimal family details

Dinesh Chandimal wife: Dinesh Chandimal scored a brilliant double century and his wife was in the stands to applaud him.

Australia and Sri Lanka are up against each other in the 2nd test of the 2-match Test series at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. After a disappointing batting performance in the first test, the Sri Lankan batters responded strongly in the 2nd test and scored over 554 runs in the first innings.

Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews and Kamindu Mendis scored half-centuries, but the pick of the batters was Dinesh Chandimal. Chandimal scored his career’s maiden test double hundred and stayed unbeaten till the end. He smashed a six on Mitchell Starc’s delivery to reach the milestone.

He played a fine knock of 206 runs in 326 balls, courtesy of five sixes and 16 boundaries. Chandimal’s knock helped Sri Lanka to take a lead of 190 runs in the first innings. He was elated after reaching the milestone, and the crowd was at their feet to applaud the veteran.

Dinesh Chandimal wife

Dinesh Chandimal was born on 18 November 1989 in Balapitiya in Southern Province, Sri Lanka. Chandimal is married to Ishika Jayasekara, and both of them got married on 1 May 2015. Both of them are together for seven years now, and they have shared a lot of pictures on social media handles.

Ishika Jayasekara was present in Galle for the 2nd test match between Sri Lanka and Australia, and she was elated after his husband Dinesh Chandimal scored a brilliant double hundred for his side. Ishika was born in Colombo, and she belongs to a business family. Both she and Chandimal dated for long before getting married.

Apart from his mother and father, Chandimal also has three brothers in the family. Chandimal made his international debut in the 2010 T20 World Cup against West Indies, and he was bought by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2012 auction.