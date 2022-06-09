Dinesh Karthik debut in international cricket: Why Dinesh Karthik helmet is different in cricket?

Dinesh Karthik debut in international cricket: The 37-year-old has marked his return back to international Cricket after three years.

With team India all set to register a world record of winning 13 consecutive T20I matches, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi during the ongoing first T20I against South Africa, the 37-year-old wicket-keeper batter from Tamil Nadu, Dinesh Karthik has made a comeback to international Cricket after three years, courtesy of his commendable finishing skills which were on display during the recently concluded IPL 2022.

With Rishabh Pant making his T20I captaincy debut, and Ishan Kishan slotted as the opener due to KL Rahul’s unavailability, Karthik is the third wicket-keeper batter included in the playing 11 today.

However, with Hardik Pandya sent in to bat at number 5 in the batting order, all Karthik could manage was to face mere couple of deliveries after the fall of fourth wicket during the 20th Over.

Dinesh Karthik debut in international cricket

Before the ongoing T20I against South Africa, Karthik last played in Indian colours during the first semi-final of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup versus New Zealand at Manchester.

As far as the Tamil Nadu wicket-keeper’s international debut for team India is concerned, the same came way back in September 2004, against England at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, during India’s 3rd ODI of the tour of England.

Karthik made his Test debut in the same year against Australia in November 2004, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In the T20I format, the 37-year-old made his debut during team India’s first ever match in the format against South Africa in the year 2006. Karthik even went on to become the ‘Player of the match’ that was played in Johannesburg.

Why Dinesh Karthik helmet is different in cricket?

During his short time at the crease today, Dinesh Karthik was yet again seen donning his peculiar and an uncommon helmet, which is different than the ones players normally wear while batting.

While there is no specific reason for his choice, one of the those might perhaps be its light weight that may cause minimum disturbance while going for the shots, especially against the short deliveries.