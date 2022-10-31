Dinesh Karthik dropped: Why has Dinesh Karthik been left out of India T20I squad for NZ tour 2022?

As part of their first international assignment post the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, team India will travel to New Zealand, where they will partake in a three-match T20I series followed by three ODIs against th Kiwis from November 18-30.

The BCCI’s All-India India senior selection committee headed by Chetan Sharma on Monday, picked a 16-member team India squad for the aforementioned tour, resting/dropping a host of the players presently part of the T20 World Cup squad.

The likes of all-format skipper Rohit Sharma and his opening batting partner KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, and Dinesh Karthik have been left out of the squads, with the T20I series set to commence just four days after the grand finale of the World Cup.

While Hardik Pandya has been named as captain for the T20I series, Shikhar Dhawan will lead during the three ODIs, which will begin from November 25.

Dinesh Karthik dropped

After failing to finish off the match against Pakistan during India’s ongoing T20 World Cup opener, and then struggling his way through to the score of 6 (15) against South Africa yesterday, Dinesh Karthik has not only been excluded from the New Zealand tour squad, but has also received a snub for the Bangladesh tour as well in December.

Squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal — BCCI (@BCCI) October 31, 2022

Aged 37 already, and with the selection management clearly having their eyes on new talent, it might not be a smooth road ahead for the wicket-keeper batter, unless he proves his mettle in the remaining matches of the ongoing World Cup.

However, the chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma has assured the fans that the doors are still open for him, and it is only a case of workload management for the Tamil Nadu wicket-keeper, which will keep him away from Indian Cricket action till the end of this year.

“We’re focusing on the workload management. Dinesh Karthik hasn’t been picked but he’s available for selection. The doors are open for him,” remarked Chetan Sharma.

Sharma further denied commenting on Karthik’s injury update after he was seen trudging off the field during the match against South Africa owing to some back issue.