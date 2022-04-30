Dinesh Karthik Injury Update: What happened to Dinesh Karthik? Why is DK not keeping wickets vs Gujarat Titans?

Dinesh Karthik Injury Update: RCB’s wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik opted out of the wicket-keeping duties against Gujarat Titans.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are up against Gujarat Titans in the 43rd league game of the Indian Premier League. The match is being played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

RCB opted to bat first, and they lost the wicket of Faf du Plessis quite early. Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar then stitched a partnership of 99 runs for the 2nd wicket. Both Rajat and Virat scored half-centuries to lead RCB to a respectable score of 170 runs. Glenn Maxwell and Mahipal Lomror also played cameos.

Dinesh Karthik failed to impress in his 300th T20 innings, and he managed to score just a couple of runs. He has been the most reliable player of the side this season. Dinesh Karthik also completed the milestone of 6500 T20 runs in this game.

Dinesh Karthik Injury Update

RCB’s wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik is not taking the gloves in the 2nd innings of the Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore game. It is said that Dinesh Karthik is feeling unwell, and Anuj Rawat is doing the wicket-keeping instead of them.

There is no report of any kind of injury to the veteran wicket-keeper, so he should be back for the Royal Challengers Bangalore soon. Karthik has been terrific with the bat for Royal Challengers Bangalore this season, and he has won some games of the RCB side on his very own.

Dinesh Karthik vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2020 8 dismissals in 42 balls

Average of 3.9#GujaratTitans nicely held back Rashid for him 👌 #GTvsRCB — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) April 30, 2022

Dinesh Karthik has scored 218 runs at an average of 54.50, whereas his S/R has been 194.64, courtesy of one half-century. He has played a massive part in RCB’s win over Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in the campaign.

Anuj Rawat, who is doing the wicket-keeping for RCB opened the innings for the Royal Challengers Banglore in the initial phase of the tournament. He scored 129 runs in eight games at 16.12, courtesy of one half-century.