“Disappointed to note there will be no Indian fans permitted at Mohali”: Dimuth Karunaratne expresses disappointment on not having spectators in Virat Kohli’s 100th test

There will be no crowds allowed in Mohali for Virat Kohli’s 100th test and Dimuth Karunaratne has expressed his disappointment on the same.

India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in the third T20I at Dharamsala to complete a white-wash. Shreyas Iyer was awarded the Man of the Series award for his outstanding contribution with the bat. Team India tried quite a few changes in the series and everything worked out for them. India will now play their next T20I game in June against South Africa.

After the T20I series, the focus shifts to a couple of tests ahead. This is an important series for both teams as 24 points of the WTC are up for grabs. The Indian team has been a dominating side at home, whereas the Sri Lankans also can be deadly with their spinners. The Indian team has preferred to play on ultra-spinning tracks at home, but this can be a little risky in front of the Lankan spinners.

Dimuth Karunaratne on Virat Kohli’s 100th test

Mohali’s PCA Stadium will host the first test from 4 March 2022, whereas Bangalore will host the 2nd test from 12 March. The Mohali test will be a historical one for Virat Kohli, as it will be his 100th test game.

Virat was set to play his 100th game in South Africa, but he was ruled out due to back spasms. Although, in sad news to many, the Mohali test will be played without any crowd. Virat has been a crowd-puller in the test games, but there won’t be any spectator watching him in his 100th test game. However, 50% of the spectators will be allowed in the Bangalore Test.

Sri Lanka’s test captain Dimuth Karunaratne also expressed his opinions on the same. He said that it is disappointing to have no crowds in the stadium for Virat’s 100th game.

“4 March,Very special day for SL Cricket our 300th Test Match.Happy & Privileged to be a part of it all. Heard it’s gonna be @imVkohli 100 as well. Disappointed to note there will be no Indian fans permitted at Mohali.!Looking forward to Bangalore and the Indian Fans who Love Cricket,” Karunaratne Tweeted.

Virat Kohli loves playing against Sri Lanka and has a wonderful test scored against them. He has scored 1004 test runs at 77.23, with five centuries and two half-centuries. Rohit Sharma has been named the new test captain of the side, and he will replace Virat Kohli as India’s leader in the test games as well.