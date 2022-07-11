Dublin pitch report today batting or bowling: Malahide Cricket Club pitch report NZ vs Ireland 2nd ODI

Dublin pitch report today batting or bowling: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the 2nd ODI between Ireland and New Zealand.

Ireland will take on New Zealand in the 2nd ODI of the 3-match ODI series at the Malahide Stadium in Dublin. The visitors would want to seal the series by winning the match, whereas the home side Ireland would want to level it.

The first ODI between both sides was an absolute thriller, and the fans would want something like that to happen again in this match. Both sides have some quality individuals in their ranks, and they will be eager to show their potential yet again.

The Malahide Stadium in Dublin is one of the best tracks to bat on, and this was proved in the first ODI match as well, where 605 runs were made in total. Harry Tector and Michael Bracewell scored hundreds in the match.

Malahide Stadium’s pitch is a flat one, and with the even bounce on the offering, the batters can easily play their shots by trusting the bounce on the track. The outfield of this ground is really fast, and once placed in the gap, it is very tough for the fielders to stop the ball from reaching the boundary.

Putting on a show in Malahide! @braceyourself10 named Player of the Match in ODI 1 against @cricketireland. 127* from 82 balls and a spectacular one handed catch from Ish Sodhi’s bowling. #IREvNZ pic.twitter.com/2YuUoUQ5Bx — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) July 10, 2022

With the smaller boundary dimensions, it is very easy for the batters to clear the fences. In some respite for the bowlers, the pacers have been able to generate some kind of assistance from the pitch, and they will again play a very big part in this match.

A total of 17 ODIs have been played on this ground. Out of those 17 matches, 10 matches have been won by the chasing teams, and 7 games have been won by the teams batting first. The average 1st innings score at this ground is 270 runs.

A high-scoring encounter is expected in the 2nd T20I as well considering the nature of the pitch and both sides would want to chase after winning the toss here in Dublin.