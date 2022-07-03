Edgbaston Cricket Ground weather today: Edgbaston Birmingham weather forecast Day 3 England vs India Test

Edgbaston Cricket Ground weather: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for the fifth ENG vs IND Test Day 3.

During the third day of the fifth rescheduled Test match between England and India in Birmingham, England have been able to score brisk runs in the morning session but at the cost of losing captain Ben Stokes (25).

Stokes, who hadn’t scored a run during his brief stay in the middle on Day 2, unsurprisingly continued with his fearless batting approach. Despite receiving massive reprieves in the form of dropped catches by India pacer Shardul Thakur and captain Jasprit Bumrah, Stokes could only contribute 25 (36) before Thakur and Bumrah joined hands to dismiss him in the 38th over.

Batter Jonny Bairstow, Stokes’ unbeaten batting partner from yesterday, took centre stage at Edgbaston as him scoring 91* (113) in the first session was a primary reason why the hosts were able to score 116 runs in 18.3 overs before the lunch break.

Edgbaston Cricket Ground weather forecast Day 3

Day 3 of the ongoing match was no different to the first two days in terms of the morning session getting shortened due to rain. Weather forcing players to take early lunch for the third consecutive day means that more overs will be lost in the day. That being said, the run rate at which both the teams are batting has it in it to cover up for the loss of overs.

An affirmative development for both the players and fans is that weather appears to be conducive for play to happen in the next two sessions today. A pleasant Sunday afternoon in Birmingham should be able to keep the rain away for the rest of the day as there’s a maximum rain probability of just 20% according to AccuWeather.

Edgbaston Birmingham weather hourly Sunday

02:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

03:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

04:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

05:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

06:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

07:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 13%).

08:00 PM – 15 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).