Ekana Stadium Lucknow Pitch Report for LSG vs SRH IPL 2023 Match

The tenth match of the ongoing 16th edition of the Indian Premier League will take place at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, between the home side Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

LSG have really stepped up in the batting department in the two games they’ve played thus far. While a Kyle Mayers special did hand them a victory during their opening match versus Delhi Capitals, a better effort by the line-up against CSK resulted in a 12-run defeat.

Boasting of a rather experienced bowling line-up as well, they will certainly start as favourites against SRH tomorrow.

SRH, on the other hand, faced the biggest loss of IPL 2023 so far (with respect to runs) during their opening match last Sunday, against the Rajasthan Royals.

While both the departments of their game failed to make a mark, they will take heart and some positives with the way their pacers bowled during the death Overs.

A return back of their Proteas T20 stars in Heinrich Klassen, Marco Jansen, and most importantly their designated skipper for the season Aiden Markram will only add to their confidence.

Ekana Stadium Lucknow Pitch Report for LSG vs SRH

The previous match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium witness English pacer Mark Wood pick up his maiden IPL fifer, on a surface which offered significant bounce and carry off the surface.

The new ball fast bowlers are yet again expected to make some inroads tomorrow, with an opportunity to shake up the opposition top-order.

Having said that, LSG allrounder Marcus Stoinis had remarked that the pitch did help the spinners from the other end as well, during the post-match address.

“It’s quite a sandy surface. Just have to take your time to dry the ball for the bowlers. Pitch looked different on each end. One end spun a little more. And Mayers gave himself a bit of time before exploding. I thought I would’ve been handy on that wicket (with the ball),” remarked Stoinis.

There was also considerable dew at the ground during the above mentioned match between LSG and DC. Hence, expect captain winning the Toss to bowl first for sure.

Key inclusions for LSG and SRH tomorrow

As mentioned above, SRH will have as many as eight overseas players available for tomorrow’s match versus LSG. Aiden Markram will skipper the team, while Marco Jansen and Heinrich Klassen have joined the team as well.

As for LSG, their star wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock had also returned back after playing the ODI series against the Netherlands.