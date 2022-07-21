Emirates Old Trafford Manchester ODI records: Old Trafford cricket ground ODI records and highest innings total

Emirates Old Trafford Manchester ODI records: Old Trafford will be hosting its second ODI in the last one week.

The second ODI of the ongoing South Africa’s tour of England will be played in Manchester tomorrow. A second day-night fixture in a row will give England and South Africa an opportunity to make a comeback and gain an unassailable lead in this three-match series respectively.

Old Trafford, which had last hosted an ODI as recent as Sunday, will be hosting its second ODI in the last one week. Although the hosts had ended up on the losing side against India this week, they have had a brilliant record in Manchester ODIs – winning 27 and losing 15 out of 43 ODIs in the last five decades.

While the sample size is quite small for the Proteas, it is noteworthy that even the visitors have done well at this venue by winning three and losing one out of their four ODIs at Old Trafford. Having last defeated Australia during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 here, South Africa would be eager to force a similar result against England as well on Friday.

Emirates Old Trafford Manchester ODI records

Highest run-scorers in Manchester ODIs are Eoin Morgan (456), Jonny Bairstow (425), Graham Gooch (405), Allan Lamb (341) and David Gower (309). A list of highest run-scorers in ODIs at this venue among active cricketers is provided below:

Batter Matches Runs Highest Average SR 100 50 Jonny Bairstow (ENG) 9 425 112 53.12 86.38 2 2 Aaron Finch (AUS) 8 294 73 42 89.36 0 3 Alex Carey (AUS) 5 281 106 56.2 102.55 1 1 Jos Buttler (ENG) 9 259 110* 43.16 86.33 1 2 Kane Williamson (NZ) 2 215 148 107.5 86.34 1 1

Current lot of South African cricketers have played only one Manchester ODI. Among those expected to play tomorrow, Rassie van der Dussen (95), Quinton de Kock (52) and Aiden Markram (34) had played well three years ago.

Highest ODI wicket-takers at Old Trafford are Bob Willis (15), James Anderson (14), Darren Gough (13), Adil Rashid (12) and Ian Botham (11). A list of highest ODI wicket-takers at this venue among active cricketers is provided below:

Bowler Matches Wickets Average Economy SR James Anderson (ENG) 7 14 17.35 4.28 24.2 Adil Rashid (ENG) 8 12 32.83 5.76 34.1 Adam Zampa (AUS) 3 10 14.2 4.73 18 Jofra Archer (ENG) 4 10 20.3 5.2 23.4 Mitchell Starc (AUS) 6 9 37.88 5.87 38.6

Among bowlers taking part in this series, Moeen Ali (8), Sam Curran (5), Kagiso Rabada (3), Reece Topley (3), Andile Phehlukwayo (2), Dwaine Pretorius (2), Joe Root (2) and David Willey (2) have picked ODI wickets at this venue.

Highest innings total in Manchester ODIs

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 397/6 50 England Afghanistan 2019 336/5 50 India Pakistan 2019 325/6 50 South Africa Australia 2019 318/7 50 Sri Lanka England 2006 315 49.5 Australia South Africa 2019

Australia hold the record for sealing the highest successful ODI run-chase at Old Trafford as they had chased a 303-run target in their last match here. While this remains the only 300+ ODI run-chase at this venue, England are at the second position for chasing a 285-run target against New Zealand in 1986.