Emirates Old Trafford Manchester ODI records: Old Trafford cricket ground ODI records and highest innings total

Emirates Old Trafford Manchester ODI records: Old Trafford will be hosting its second ODI in the last one week.
The second ODI of the ongoing South Africa’s tour of England will be played in Manchester tomorrow. A second day-night fixture in a row will give England and South Africa an opportunity to make a comeback and gain an unassailable lead in this three-match series respectively.
Old Trafford, which had last hosted an ODI as recent as Sunday, will be hosting its second ODI in the last one week. Although the hosts had ended up on the losing side against India this week, they have had a brilliant record in Manchester ODIs – winning 27 and losing 15 out of 43 ODIs in the last five decades.
While the sample size is quite small for the Proteas, it is noteworthy that even the visitors have done well at this venue by winning three and losing one out of their four ODIs at Old Trafford. Having last defeated Australia during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 here, South Africa would be eager to force a similar result against England as well on Friday.
Emirates Old Trafford Manchester ODI records
Highest run-scorers in Manchester ODIs are Eoin Morgan (456), Jonny Bairstow (425), Graham Gooch (405), Allan Lamb (341) and David Gower (309). A list of highest run-scorers in ODIs at this venue among active cricketers is provided below:
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest
|Average
|SR
|100
|50
|Jonny Bairstow (ENG)
|9
|425
|112
|53.12
|86.38
|2
|2
|Aaron Finch (AUS)
|8
|294
|73
|42
|89.36
|0
|3
|Alex Carey (AUS)
|5
|281
|106
|56.2
|102.55
|1
|1
|Jos Buttler (ENG)
|9
|259
|110*
|43.16
|86.33
|1
|2
|Kane Williamson (NZ)
|2
|215
|148
|107.5
|86.34
|1
|1
Current lot of South African cricketers have played only one Manchester ODI. Among those expected to play tomorrow, Rassie van der Dussen (95), Quinton de Kock (52) and Aiden Markram (34) had played well three years ago.
Highest ODI wicket-takers at Old Trafford are Bob Willis (15), James Anderson (14), Darren Gough (13), Adil Rashid (12) and Ian Botham (11). A list of highest ODI wicket-takers at this venue among active cricketers is provided below:
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Economy
|SR
|James Anderson (ENG)
|7
|14
|17.35
|4.28
|24.2
|Adil Rashid (ENG)
|8
|12
|32.83
|5.76
|34.1
|Adam Zampa (AUS)
|3
|10
|14.2
|4.73
|18
|Jofra Archer (ENG)
|4
|10
|20.3
|5.2
|23.4
|Mitchell Starc (AUS)
|6
|9
|37.88
|5.87
|38.6
Among bowlers taking part in this series, Moeen Ali (8), Sam Curran (5), Kagiso Rabada (3), Reece Topley (3), Andile Phehlukwayo (2), Dwaine Pretorius (2), Joe Root (2) and David Willey (2) have picked ODI wickets at this venue.
Highest innings total in Manchester ODIs
|Score
|Overs
|Team
|Opposition
|Year
|397/6
|50
|England
|Afghanistan
|2019
|336/5
|50
|India
|Pakistan
|2019
|325/6
|50
|South Africa
|Australia
|2019
|318/7
|50
|Sri Lanka
|England
|2006
|315
|49.5
|Australia
|South Africa
|2019
Australia hold the record for sealing the highest successful ODI run-chase at Old Trafford as they had chased a 303-run target in their last match here. While this remains the only 300+ ODI run-chase at this venue, England are at the second position for chasing a 285-run target against New Zealand in 1986.