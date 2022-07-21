Emirates Old Trafford Manchester pitch report: Old Trafford cricket ground pitch report ENG vs SA 2nd ODI

Emirates Old Trafford Manchester pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of ENG vs SA 2nd ODI match.

England will take on South Africa in the 2nd match of the 3-match ODI series at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. South Africa won the 1st ODI, and they are aiming to win the series, whereas the home side would want to level it.

The English team will be without Ben Stokes in this series, and they would want to bring in the duo of Reece Topley and David Willey in this match. South Africa is looking in great from, and Dwaine Pretorius will likely be replacing Andile Phehlukwayo in this match.

Emirates Old Trafford Manchester pitch report

The pitch at Old Trafford in Manchester is set to host its second ODI in a span of just 5 days. This pitch has been one of the most balanced tracks in England, where there is help for both batters and the bowlers.

This pitch assists the pacers, and there is a considerable amount of help for them. They will be able to swing the ball in the initial overs of the game, and there is an extra bounce as well on the pitch which can trouble the batters. The spinners will be able to turn the ball in the middle overs due to the dryish nature.

This is a kind of pitch where the counter-attacking batters can play their game very well. Jos Buttler, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant proved this thing in the last match. Once set, the batters can play their shots, and the boundaries are also not that big here. The faster outfield also comes as an aid for the batters.

A total of 55 ODIs have been played at this very ground, where 29 matches have been won by the chasing teams. The average 1st innings score in ODIs here has been 230 runs. Anything above 260 runs will be a par score at this track.