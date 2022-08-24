Emirates Old Trafford Manchester Test records: Old Trafford cricket ground Test record and highest innings total

Emirates Old Trafford Manchester Test records: Old Trafford will be hosting a Test match after more than two years.

The first day of the second Test of South Africa’s tour of England 2022 will be played in Manchester tomorrow. Considering the nature of the English summer this year, expecting a riveting Test wouldn’t be asking for too much.

Set to host an international match after just over a month, Old Trafford will be hosting a Test match after more than two years. England, who’ve played 81 out of the 82 Manchester Tests, have won 31 and lost 15 matches over the years.

South Africa, on the other hand, have won one and lost five out of their 10 Tests at this venue. Having played only three Tests here since their solitary victory in 1955, the Proteas would be wanting to end a long-drought this week.

Emirates Old Trafford Manchester Test records

Highest run-scorers in Manchester Tests are Denis Compton (818), Joe Root (781), Michael Atherton (729), Alec Stewart (704) and Len Hutton (701). A list of best batters at this venue among active cricketers is given below:

Batter Matches Runs Highest Average 100 50 Joe Root (ENG) 8 781 254 65.08 1 5 Ben Stokes (ENG) 6 425 176 47.22 1 2 Steven Smith (AUS) 2 401 211 100.25 1 2 Jos Buttler (ENG) 5 365 75 45.62 0 3 Rory Burns (ENG) 4 257 90 36.71 0 3

Highest Test wicket-takers at Old Trafford are Alec Bedser (51), Stuart Broad (40), James Anderson (31), Jim Laker (27) and Monty Panesar (25). A list of best bowlers here among active cricketers is provided below:

Bowler Matches Wickets Average SR 5 10 Stuart Broad (ENG) 9 40 19.65 39.5 2 1 James Anderson (ENG) 9 31 24.29 47.4 0 0 Chris Woakes (ENG) 5 23 18.47 36.9 1 0 Yasir Shah (PAK) 2 9 47.88 74 0 0 Jofra Archer (ENG) 3 8 40.5 72.5 0 0

Only two active South African cricketers who have played a Manchester Test in the past are captain Dean Elgar (0 and 5) and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada (4/91 and 2/50). Hence, the Proteas don’t have any major objections in the above mentioned lists.

Highest innings total in Manchester Tests

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 656/8d 255.5 Australia England 1964 627/9d 201 England Australia 1934 611 193.1 England Australia 1964 589/9d 152.2 England Pakistan 2016 571/8 142 England India 1936

Out of all these Test matches played here, only 12 have been won by teams chasing down a target in the fourth innings. Highest successful Test run-chase at Old Trafford has been registered by the hosts by scoring 294/4 in 88 overs to beat New Zealand by 6 wickets 14 years ago.