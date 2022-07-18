Emirates Riverside Ground pitch report 1st ODI: ENG vs SA today match pitch report Chester-le-Street

Emirates Riverside Ground pitch report 1st ODI: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of ENG vs SA 1st ODI.

England will take on South Africa in the 1st ODI of the 3-match ODI series at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. The hosts would want to leave the failure of the Indian series behind.

England lost the recent ODIs against India, and they don’t have many gaps in between to switch teams. The team is unchanged for the series. South Africa also have some brilliant players in their ranks, and this match can be a brilliant one to watch out for.

Emirates Riverside Ground pitch report 1st ODI

The Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street is a ground where the batters have loved playing their shots. This track has an even amount of bounce, and the batters will enjoy playing their shots on this very ground. The outfield of the stadium is quite fast as well, the smaller boundaries will also help the batter’s cause.

However, in the last few matches, it has been observed that the pacers have been able to generate help from the wicket. They have managed to swing the ball in the initial overs of the match, and the extra bounce on the wicket has helped their cause as well. Both England and South Africa have some brilliant pacers in their ranks.

A total of 18 ODI matches have been played at this ground, where 11 matches have been won by the chasing teams and 7 have been won by the teams batting first. The average 1st innings score at this ground is 242 runs, so it is clear that there is help for both bowlers and the batters.

The last ODI match at this venue was played in 2021 between England and Sri Lanka, where England won the match by 5 wickets. Sri Lanka managed to score 185 runs in the first innings, where Chris Woakes and David Willey combined for 7 wickets for England. The Sri Lankan pacers also bowled well.