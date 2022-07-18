ENG vs SA head to head in ODI: England vs South Africa 50 over match 2022 head to head record

ENG vs SA head to head in ODI: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the first ENG vs SA ODI.

Yet another instance of hectic international scheduling in cricket will be put forward in about 24 hours from now. England, who completed a three-match ODI series against India as recent as last night, will begin another three-match ODI series against South Africa from tomorrow.

Chester-le-Street, whose last international matches had come in the form of an England-Sri Lanka ODI last year, will be hosting the first ODI on Tuesday. Readers must note that it will be the first-ever ODI for South Africa at this venue.

Not part of the ongoing ICC Men’s World Cup Super League, England and South Africa will follow this ODI series with a three-match T20I series and a three-match Test series.

As far as their previous head-to-head record in this format is concerned, South Africa have a slender lead over England. Having said that, when it comes to playing at home, England have done exceedingly well against the Proteas.

The last England-South Africa ODI had been played in Johannesburg almost 30 months ago. England, who had managed to seal a 257-run lead in the 44th over but with only two wickets in hand, had drawn the three-match series 1-1.

ENG vs SA head to head in ODI records

Total number of matches played: 63

Matches won by ENG: 28

Matches won by SA: 30

Matches played in England: 26 (ENG 16, SA 8)

Matches played at the Riverside Ground: NA

First match of series: 9 (ENG 5, SA 3)

ENG average score against SA: 247

SA average score against ENG: 244.5

Most runs for ENG: 594 (Joe Root)

Most runs for SA: 718 (Quinton de Kock)

Most wickets for ENG: 11 (Adil Rashid)

Most wickets for SA: 6 (Lungi Ngidi)

Most catches for ENG: 18 (Jos Buttler)

Most catches for SA: 12 (Quinton de Kock)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).