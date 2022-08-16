ENG vs SA Test record head to head: England vs South Africa head to head records in Test history

ENG vs SA Test record head to head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the first ENG vs SA Test.

South Africa’s tour of England 2022 is all in readiness of resuming after a 17-day period with the first Test to be played at Lord’s tomorrow. While South Africa played a two-match T20I series against Ireland in Bristol in between the third T20I against England and this match, some of the English cricketers plied their trade in the ongoing The Hundred 2022.

The first of a three-match Test series will also recommence Bazball despite England head coach Brendon McCullum calling the term “silly”. With England making quick amends to their recent Test record in the first half of this summer, it will be interesting to see how they perform in the last series of this season.

South Africa, on the other hand, would have realized by now that an away series victory against this in-form England team would result in achieving a feat which couldn’t be achieved by New Zealand and India this summer. It is noteworthy that South Africa are the only visiting team to have a positive win-loss ratio (1.166) when it comes to playing Test cricket in England since the start of this century.

One of the most memorable Tests at Lord’s 👊 What are your predictions for this week? 🤔#LoveLords | #ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/R46R2Dg4VD — Lord’s Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) August 16, 2022

As far as the last England-South Africa Test match is concerned, it had been played in January 2020 at the Wanderers. A 191-run victory for the visitors had resulted in them clinching a four-match series 3-1.

ENG vs SA Test record head to head

Total number of matches played: 153

Matches won by ENG: 64

Matches won by SA: 34

Matches played in England: 68 (ENG 30, SA 14)

Matches played at Lord’s: 16 (ENG 7, SA 5)

Most runs for ENG: 1,164 (Joe Root)

Most runs for SA: 819 (Dean Elgar)

Most wickets for ENG: 93 (James Anderson)

Most wickets for SA: 52 (Kagiso Rabada)

Most catches for ENG: 40 (Jonny Bairstow)

Most catches for SA: 13 (Dean Elgar)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).