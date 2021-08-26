England cricket black armbands: Why are England cricket players wearing black armbands today in Leeds Test?

England cricket black armbands: The English cricketers are wearing black armbands in the ongoing third Test at Headingley.

During the second day of the third Test of the ongoing India’s tour of England in Leeds, England opening batsmen have registered a cautious start by not losing a wicket in the first 30 minutes.

Having scored individual half-centuries yesterday, Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed’s solidarity has so far made it difficult for the in-form Indian bowlers to pick a wicket.

England, whose lead has surpassed the 50-run mark, would be keen to not just post a substantial total but also bat India out of this Test. With all their wickets intact, the same is pretty much possible provided they don’t lose wickets in a cluster in the recent times.

England cricket black armbands

When Burns and Hameed walked out to bat, them wearing black armbands had puzzled the fans for none of the English players was seen donning the same on the first day of the match.

It is worth mentioning that the home team has decided to wear black armbands today as a mark of respect for former England captain Ted Dexter, who passed away as recent as yesterday due to an illness.

“MCC is deeply saddened to announce the death of the Club’s much loved former President, Edward Dexter CBE,” a statement from the MCC read.

“After a recent illness, he passed away peacefully in the Compton Hospice in Wolverhampton at midday yesterday, surrounded by his family.”

England will be wearing black armbands today as a mark of respect for Ted Dexter — Nick Hoult (@NHoultCricket) August 26, 2021

Dexter, 86, had played 62 Tests for England between 1958-1968 scoring 4,502 runs at an average of 47.89 with the help of nine centuries and 27 half-centuries. A handy fast-medium bowler, Dexter had 66 wickets at an average and strike rate of 34.93 and 80.50 respectively under his belt.