England Cricket Fixtures Summer 2022: England to host New Zealand, India and South Africa in next international summer

England Cricket Fixtures Summer 2022: England Cricket Board have announced international fixtures for 2022 summer season.

England, who are just a Test match away from putting an end to a successful international summer which comprised of series against New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and India, have already announced the fixtures of their next international summer.

While New Zealand and India are all set to tour England for consecutive years, South Africa will be the only other international team to play during England’s international summer 2022.

Readers must note that New Zealand and India will travel to England for a three-match Test series and a white-ball tour respectively. While New Zealand had played a two-match Test series before the ICC World Test Championship final earlier this year, India are currently playing a rare five-match Test series against Joe Root and his men.

South Africa on the other hand, will play a multi-format series in England comprising of three ODIs, three T20Is and three Tests between July 19 – September 12.

“It has been a scintillating summer of cricket and so good to see crowds back packing out venues later this summer. For next summer, I am pleased to be able to confirm three high-quality men’s international touring teams for 2022, starting with a three-Test LV= Insurance Series against World Test champions New Zealand.

“We also look forward to India returning for two white-ball series before we host South Africa for what promises to be hard-fought series across three formats, including three LV= Insurance Test Matches,” ECB (England Cricket Board) Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison said in a statement.

England Cricket Fixtures Summer 2022

New Zealand tour of England 2022

June 2-6 – 1st Test at Lord’s

June 10-14 – 2nd Test at Trent Bridge

June 23-27 – 3rd Test at Headingley

India tour of England 2022

July 1 – 1st T20I at Old Trafford

July 3 – 2nd T20I at Trent Bridge

July 6 – 3rd T20I at Ageas Bowl

July 9 – 1st ODI at Edgbaston

July 12 – 2nd ODI at The Oval

July 14 – 3rd ODI at Lord’s

South Africa tour of England 2022

July 19 – 1st ODI at Riverside Stadium

July 22 – 2nd ODI at Old Trafford

July 24 – 3rd ODI at Headingley

July 27 – 1st T20I at Bristol County Ground

July 28 – 2nd T20I at Sophia Gardens

July 31 – 3rd T20I at Ageas Bowl

August 17-21 – 1st Test at Lord’s

August 25-29 – 2nd Test at Edgbaston

September 8-12 – 3rd Test at The Oval