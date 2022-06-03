England Cricket vice captain 2022: Who is England men’s Test team vice-captain?

England Cricket vice captain 2022: The England men’s side have embarked on a new journey in the Test format under Ben Stokes at Lord’s.

During the first Test match between England and New Zealand at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground, both the sides have had poor returns with the bat so far, getting all-out in each of their first-innings with not even two complete days into the Test.

Termed as the ‘new era’ under the captain-coach duo of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, England were right on the money with the ball led by the pace attack of James Anderson, as they bundled up the Kiwi batting line-up for a paltry 132 in mere 40 Overs.

England in reply, with a 59-run stand for the first wicket, looked clearly on the front-foot to dominate the match proceedings. But, the Kiwi pacers turned up too big time, to restrict them to 141 in 42.5 Overs. The experienced Kiwi pacers in Trent Boult and Tim Southee forced the much needed collapse, to leave England with a slender 9-run lead.

In the second innings, despite yet another top-order collapse, an unbeaten 147-run partnership (at the time of writing) between Daryl Mitchell (77*) and Tom Blundell (77*) for the 5th wicket, has managed to take the New Zealand lead close to 200.

England Cricket vice captain 2022

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), who appointed Ben Stokes as the captain of their men’s Test side replacing Joe Root exactly a month ago, have not yet named Stokes’ deputy or vice-captain of the team.

However, the English star all-rounder did remark that there are “five or six people” who are in the frontrunners for the role, while ruling out Joe Root of those.

“The vice captain is a very important and crucial role. Sometimes it can just be seen as a token gesture. You have got to help your captain. I know how vital I was in helping Joe along that road.

“Joe will always be someone I look to for advice, someone players will turn to for advice. He has captained the team for five years, it would be stupid not to ask for advice. But making him vice-captain would be a bit backward as if I left the field he would be captain again and he has just stepped down, exclaimed Stokes at the Chester-Le-Street in Durham last month.

Thus, England are on with the three-match Test series against New Zealand without a designated vice-captain of the side.