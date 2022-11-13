England fast bowlers list 2022: England best bowler 2022 in T20 international

The year 2022 has been a year where the English team has done a lot of experiments in their squads. There have been a lot of injuries to their pacers this season, and they have used a lot of different names in their team, and some of them have made a name for themselves.

This year has been a topsy-turvy one for England, where they made a lot of changes in their team and management. Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes turned around the fortunes of this team, and they did extremely well with the red ball. Eoin Morgan retired from the game, and Buttler became the captain of the white-ball teams.

This English team is now in the final of the T20 World Cup, where one more win against Pakistan will give them the most important silverware of the year. England will give their best to win their 2nd T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

England fast bowlers list 2022

The English team is famous for rotating and resting their players from time to time. In 2022, the English team used the same approach, and they had some injury scares as well. The pacers have been the strength of the English side, and they have used a total of 19 pacers this year.

Stuart Broad and James Anderson have been the test specialist of the side, whereas players like Chris Jordan, David Willey, Reece Topley, etc have been used in white-ball cricket only. Broad has been the best pacer for England this season with 40 wickets, whereas Ben Stokes is at the 2nd position with 31 wickets.

The players like Saqib Mahmood, Tymal Mills, Ollie Robinson, etc have struggled with injuries this year and their participation has been very less. That’s why players like Luke Wood, Olly Stone, George Garton, etc got their opportunities this year.

List of pacers used by England in 2022: Stuart Broad, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, James Anderson, Sam Curran, David Willey, Matty Potts, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Ollie Robinson, Richard Gleeson, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Luke Wood, Tymal Mills, George Garton, Olly Stone.

England best bowler 2022 in T20 international

Sam Curran has been the best bowler of England in T20Is in 2022 so far, where he has scalped 22 wickets in 18 matches at an economy of 7.84. Curran has been the best bowler of England in the T20 World Cup as well. Mark Wood missed a lot of matches this year, but he is still the 2nd best bowler with 18 wickets this season.

English spinner Adil Rashid and pacer Reece Topley share the next two spots with 17 wickets each under their name. Ahead of the tournament, Topley was England’s best bowler in 2022, but the injury forced him out of the tournament. Chris Jordan has been the 5th highest wicket-taker in 2022 with 14 wickets.