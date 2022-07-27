England highest T20 score: What is the highest T20 score by England?

England highest T20 score: England were in touching distance of recording their highest T20I innings total tonight.

During the first T20I of South Africa’s tour of England 2022 in Bristol, England made the most of short boundaries at the County Ground to record their second-highest innings total in this format.

Put in to bat first by South Africa captain David Miller, England put on board 234/6 in 20 overs on the back of individual half-centuries by batter Jonny Bairstow (90) and all-rounder Moeen Ali (52).

Putting together a 35-ball 106-run fourth wicket partnership, Bairstow and Ali hit as many as five fours and 14 sixes between them in a carnage of a batting performance which included hitting South Africa all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo for 33 runs in the 17th over.

Continuing with his mediocre form this summer, England opening batter Jason Roy scoring 8 (15) was far away from an ideal start but contributions from fellow top-order batters namely Jos Buttler (22) and Dawid Malan (43) neutralized the negative impact caused by Roy.

It is noteworthy that England wouldn’t have prospered in their batting innings to this extent had it not been for a shambolic South African fielding performance. A bug initiated by Heinrich Klaasen at cover on the third ball of the innings bit several other players as the visitors dropped as many as four catches to give multiple reprieves to Bairstow.

That said, fast bowler Lungi Ngidi emerged as a lone highlight for the Proteas. A maiden T20I five-wicket haul powered Ngidi to career-best T20I bowling figures of 4-0-39-5 on Wednesday.

