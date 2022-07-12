England lowest ODI score: World lowest score in ODI history

England lowest ODI score: England have put on display a shambolic batting performance in the first powerplay at The Oval today.

During the first ODI of the ongoing India’s tour of England at The Oval, specialist Indian fast bowlers have continued to chip in with wickets to dent the opposition.

India captain Rohit Sharma’s decision of bowling first after winning the toss couldn’t have received a better validation as his bowlers reduced England to 26/5 in the sixth over.

Main destroyer among the Indian bowlers today, Jasprit Bumrah picked as many as four wickets in the first powerplay as his first spell read 5-2-9-4. Bowling the second over of the innings, Bumrah picked the wickets of Jason Roy (0) and Joe Root (0) in his first over itself.

While England hadn’t even come to terms with such a start, Mohammed Shami hurt from the other end sending Ben Stokes (0) back to the pavilion.

Not wanting to let the English batters breathe ease under overcast conditions, Bumrah further dismissed Jonny Bairstow (7) in his third over. Seeming to play in his typical style, Liam Livingstone (0) shuffled way across the stumps against Bumrah to become the fourth English batter to get out on a duck.

What an amazing bowling masterclass by India. 😱😱#ENGvsIND — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) July 12, 2022

England’s last recognized pair in the form of captain Jos Buttler (30) and all-rounder Moeen Ali (14) did put together a 27-run sixth-wicket partnership but the former followed the latter to the dressing room. While Ali ended up mis-timing a ball back to Prasidh Krishna, Buttler top-edged a Shami delivery to become victim of a bowling change by Sharma.

England lowest ODI score

Score Overs Opposition Ground Year 86 32.4 Australia Manchester 2001 88 46.1 Sri Lanka Dambulla 2003 89 37.2 New Zealand Wellington 2002 93 36.2 Australia Leeds 1975 94 31.7 Australia Melbourne 1979

