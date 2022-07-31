England lowest score in T20 international: Lowest England T20 innings total full list

England lowest score in T20 international: England batted in a horrid manner in a series-decider at The Rose Bowl today.

A change in captaincy has resulted in England not winning a single white-ball series throughout their ongoing home summer after quite some years. A 90-run loss in the recently concluded third T20I against South Africa in Southampton found the hosts on the losing side of a 1-2 series score.

While a 192-run chase was never going to be easy in a series-decider even for this English unit at home, captain Jos Buttler (14) and his men were expected to do much better than getting bundled out for 101 in 16.4 overs.

While a reputed opening pair of Jason Roy (17) and Buttler failed to provide England with an impact-generating start yet again this summer, the others never looked like giving any sort of competition to the opposition. A combined lack of resistance witnessed the English batters being part of a batting collapse leading to their second-biggest T20I loss (biggest at home) by runs.

South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi caused the maximum damage on Sunday as a maiden T20I five-wicket haul saw him running through the English lower-order dismissing the likes of Liam Livingstone (3), Sam Curran (9), David Willey (0), Chris Jordan (14) and Adil Rashid (0). Shamsi, who picked bowling figures of 4-0-24-5, became only the sixth South African bowler to pick a T20I five-for.

Congratulations @OfficialCSA on the series win 👏🏽 Must say the way SA have come up in the last year or so has been brilliant. They’re definitely one of the hot contenders for the T20 WC now. #ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/IKGGCJFTqN — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 31, 2022

Score Overs Opposition Venue Year 80 14.4 India R Premdasa Stadium 2012 88 17.4 Netherlands Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium 2014 88 16.4 West Indies The Oval 2011 101 16.4 South Africa Ageas Bowl 2022 103 19.4 West Indies Kensington Oval 2022

In what is England’s fourth-lowest T20I innings total, it is their second-lowest at home, lowest against South Africa and at The Rose Bowl. Interestingly, two out of England’s five lowest T20 innings scores have come in 2022.