England T20 squad: England cricket team for T20 World Cup 2022 announced; Jason Roy dropped

England men’s selectors have announced a strong 15-member T20I squad for the upcoming tour of Pakistan and ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

The squad features three changes from the squad which last represented England in the shortest format last month. All-rounder Ben Stokes, whose last T20I had come during the tour of India around 18 months ago, has been handed a comeback. Readers must note that Stokes hasn’t played a T20 in over 13 months.

Fast bowling-duo of Chris Woakes and Mark Wood, both of whom have recovered from individual injuries, have also been recalled to the squad. Both Woakes and Wood had last represented England during the tour of West Indies earlier this year.

As had been doing the rounds in the last day or two, opening batter Jason Roy has been dropped from the T20I squad due to poor form this summer season. Pacer Richard Gleeson, who played all his four T20Is this summer, has also been left out from the main squad.

Having said that, Gleeson will be part of three reserves alongside all-rounder Liam Dawson and fast bowler Tymal Mills. While Dawson had also last played international cricket during the tour of West Indies, Mills was part of the squad which hosted India a couple of months ago.

Opening batter Alex Hales, who was also expected to earn a recall after years of scoring runs around the world, has been ignored yet again as England have retained their strategy of providing opportunities to young batters named Phil Salt and Harry Brook.

England T20 squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.