Cricket

England T20 squad: England cricket team for T20 World Cup 2022 announced; Jason Roy dropped

England T20 squad: England cricket team for T20 World Cup 2022 announced; Jason Roy dropped
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
$2 Million upgrade by Red Bull that Ferrari alleges abuses budget cap
Next Article
Guanyu Zhou 'favourite' to extend $1 Million a year contract with Alfa Romeo over current F2 driver
Cricket Latest News
England T20 squad: England cricket team for T20 World Cup 2022 announced; Jason Roy dropped
England T20 squad: England cricket team for T20 World Cup 2022 announced; Jason Roy dropped

England T20 squad: England have named a strong 15-member squad for Pakistan tour and ICC…