Eoin Morgan retirement: Will Eoin Morgan play ICC T20 World Cup 2022?

Eoin Morgan retirement: England’s white-ball captain is struggling to find his place in the playing eleven of the side.

It is safe to say that the English team has revolutionized the way of play in the white-ball formats. In the last ODI series against Netherlands, the team scored the highest total in the history of the ODI format.

Eoin Morgan has played an integral part in the rejuvenation of the English team after the disappointing 2015 World Cup. Under Matthew Mott, the English team is aiming to reach different heights. However, the place of Eoin Morgan is under scrutiny now.

The future of Eoin Morgan has been questioned by many due to his recent performances. Morgan, who won the ICC World Cup in 2019 with England under his captaincy is struggling to find his place in the playing eleven.

In the last ODI series against England, where all the batters flourished, Eoin Morgan recorded two consecutive ducks in the initial two matches. Morgan missed the third match of the series due to a groin injury, which he suffered in the T20 Blast, and he was forced to miss some games there as well.

Eoin Morgan’s tough run continues. He goes for a seven-ball duck to leave England 169-3.#NEDvENG — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) June 19, 2022

There is a major update on the future of Eoin Morgan. According to the Guardian, Eoin Morgan is set to retire from international cricket within a week because of his form and injury concerns. Morgan has managed to score just a couple of half-centuries in the last 28 international matches across both white-ball formats.

With the T20 World Cup in Australia just a few months away, the team needs clarity in their balance, and with the likes of Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, etc, Eoin Morgan is struggling. Jos Buttler is the favourite to replace Eoin Morgan as the captain of the side, whereas Moeen Ali is also an option.

New Head coach Matthew Mott and Rob Key have said that Eoin Morgan is a part of their future, whereas current players like Jason Roy and Jos Buttler have also supported the cause of Eoin Morgan, but it is looking like Eoin Morgan is set to bid his adieu to the international cricket.