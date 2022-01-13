“Focus on your team”: Furious Virat Kohli stump mic conversation leaked after Dean Elgar survives DRS call in Newlands Test

Virat Kohli stump mic: The Indian captain didn’t care to control his anger after a decision went against him at the Newlands.

During the third day of the third Test of the ongoing India’s tour of South Africa in Cape Town, anger got the better of India captain Virat Kohli especially after South Africa captain Dean Elgar (30) luckily survived a DRS decision.

Chasing a 212-run target, South Africa made apt strides towards what will be the third-highest Test run-chase at Newlands eventually scoring 101/2 in 29.4 overs.

The last innings of the series also became victim to players exchanging words on the field. Kohli, who has a knack of being in the opposition’s ears, tried his best to dismantle Elgar and Keegan Petersen with his words. It was in the 21st over when India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had found Elgar wanting in front of the stumps.

What did Virat Kohli say on stump mic in Cape Town Test?

With the batter opting to challenge the umpire’s decision, DRS worked in Elgar’s favour as replays confirmed that the ball would have missed the stumps. In a decision which didn’t appear to get overturned at first, ball tracking ruling the decision in Elgar’s favour was doubtlessly surprising. It was soon enough that Kohli walked to the stumps to hurl an unnecessary comment targeted at the stump mic.

“Focus on your team as well when they shine the ball, eh, not just the opposition. Trying to catch people all the time,” Kohli was heard on the stump mic. Readers must note that Kohli was referring to the broadcast team at Newlands trying to catch opposition teams while wrongly shining the ball.

What followed was a ruffled Indian team led by an agitated captain as the hosts scored 41 runs in the next nine overs before Elgar was dismissed off the last ball of the day.

Furious Virat Kohli stump mic conversation in Newlands Test

“Fcuking camera team”

“Supersport is a joke”

“focus on your team as well as they shine the ball eh not just the opposition. trying to catch people all the time”

Twitter reactions on Virat Kohli:

If you released the last 30 mins of Team India on the stump mic, it would be a chart topper album for weeks 😀 #SAvsIND — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) January 13, 2022

Unnecessary comment , accept and play on please 🙏 #INDvsSA — Shreevats goswami (@shreevats1) January 13, 2022

You can’t blame VK if he loses it right now. This looks ridiculous. If that ball wasn’t hitting the stumps, then God bless those ball-tracking devices. — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) January 13, 2022

How on earth was that missing? — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) January 13, 2022

