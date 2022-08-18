Followers of Virat Kohli on Instagram: Virat Kohli social media followers how many

Followers of Virat Kohli on Instagram: The SportsRush brings you the social media followers of Indian superstar Virat Kohli.

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli will be in action in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, and the team will face arch-rivals Pakistan in their first game of the tournament. Kohli has been going through one of the worst forms of his life, but still, his popularity of him has not gone down a bit.

On 18 August 2022, he completed 14 years in International cricket, and he shared a real about the same on Instagram as well. He is a superstar on the field, whereas he is one of the most famous celebrities off the field his well and his followers on the social media handles prove the same.

Followers of Virat Kohli on Instagram

Virat Kohli is one of the most popular faces on Instagram, not just in the sporting industry, but overall. He is the most followed Indian celebrity on Instagram. In June 2022, he became the first Indian to cross the mark of 200 million followers. Virat now has 212 million followers on Instagram.

Amongst the sportspersons, he is the 3rd most followed sports star in the world. Only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are ahead of him in terms of sports stars. He recently crossed the Instagram followers on Neymar, who is on 177 million followers at the moment.

Virat is quite active on Twitter as well, and he has 49.4 million followers on Twitter. He is the 4th most sportsperson on Twitter, just behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Lebron James. The account of Virat is the 3rd most Twitter handle on Instagram, after Narendra Modi and PMO India.

On Facebook, he is the 4th most followed Indian on Facebook with 49 million followers just behind Priyanka Chopra (55 M), Salman Khan (50 M) and Deepika Padukone (49 M).

It is clear that Virat has dominated the charts on all the social media platforms, and he is way ahead of celebrities from other industries.