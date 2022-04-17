Gary Kirsten cricket coach: Gujarat Titans batting coach Gary Kirsten past teams coached list

Gary Kirsten cricket coach: Former Indian cricket team coach is working with the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 along with Ashish Nehra.

Gujarat Titans is the all-new team of IPL 2022, and they have started their IPL season with a bang. Ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, Gujarat Titans signed Shubhman Gill, Rashid Khan and Hardik Pandya. They also announced a brilliant coaching panel as well.

Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra is the head coach of the side. Former South African batter Gary Kirsten is the batting coach and mentor of Gujarat Titans. India won the ICC World Cup in 2011 under the coaching of Gary Kirsten and Ashish Nehra was a part of that squad.

It is interesting to note that both Ashish Nehra and Gary Kirsten have worked together for IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore as well.

Gary Kirsten cricket coach

Gary Kirsten is one of the most respected coaches of the current generation. He joined as the coach of the Indian cricket team in 2008 and his tenure lasted till 2011. In 2011, India won their first Cricket World Cup after 28 years under the coaching stint of Gary Kirsten. MS Dhoni called Gary Kirsten “The best thing to happen to Indian cricket.”

After winning the world cup with India, Gary Kirsten became the head coach of his national team, South Africa. He took the bold decision of making AB de Villiers the new limited-overs captain of the side replacing Graeme Smith. Due to family reasons, he left the South African coaching job in 2013.

After a spell of almost four years, Gary Kirsten took a job with the BBL side Hobart Hurricanes for the BBL 2017-18 season. Under his tenure, Hobart Hurricanes played brilliantly and qualified for the final of the tournament. Adelaide Strikers defeated Hobart Hurricanes in the final game.

Gary Kirsten worked with Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2017 to 2019. He is currently the batting coach of IPL 2022 side Gujarat Titans, who have been brilliant in the Indian Premier League so far.