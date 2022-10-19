Geelong Kardinia Park pitch report: SL vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 match Simmons Stadium pitch report

Geelong Kardinia Park pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the SL vs NED T20 World Cup match.

Sri Lanka will take on the Netherlands in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match at the Simmonds Stadium in Geelong. This match holds a lot of importance in deciding the fate of this group.

Sri Lanka made a brilliant return in the last match against UAE, and a win in this match will make their case strong for the Super-12 stage. If they lose this game, they will pray for Namibia’s defeat as well. The injury to Dushamantha Chameera is a blow for the side.

Netherlands have won both of their games in the tournament so far, and a win in this match will confirm their Super-12 spot. However, even if they lose the match, they will still have some chances to qualify on the basis of NRR.

Geelong Kardinia Park pitch report

The pitch at the Simmonds Stadium in Geelong has not been great for batting, and the batters have been struggling here. This has been a sluggish pitch so far, and the batters are finding it very difficult to time their shots well on this ground. The pitch gets slower and lower as the game goes on.

A total of 4 matches of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 have been played so far, where two of them have been won by the teams batting first, and the chasing teams have also won a couple of games. The average 1st innings score here has been just 137 runs, which proves that run-scoring has been tough here.

The spinners are enjoying bowling here, whereas the pacers are also using the slower balls in the death overs. It is very tough to hit the slower balls on the track. Even the outfield is very slow here, and the ball is taking a lot of effort to reach the boundary. The square boundaries are short here, but the straight and mid-wicket boundaries are comparatively bigger.

The nature of the pitch is not expected to change, and the batters may again find it tough to score runs here. Both captains have opt to bat first upon winning the toss.