Georgia Wareham injury update: Australian spinner to miss the Ashes, Women’s World Cup and Commonwealth Games

Georgia Wareham injury update: Australian spinner is seriously injured and will miss the upcoming three big tournaments.

In an unfortunate set of events, Australian spinner Georgia Wareham is officially ruled out of the Ashes, World Cup, and Commonwealth Games. During the WBBL game, she got injured while fielding.

Wareham got injured during the WBBL 07 game between Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers. Wareham was representing Melbourne Renegades in the tournament. She got injured in the 12th over of Adelaide’s innings and immediately clutched her knee. The injury was an ACL rupture, and it was expected to be a lengthy injury.

Not what we want to see in Hobart 😬@RenegadesWBBL leg-spinner Georgia Wareham comes off the field after suffering what looked like a nasty knee injury. Fingers crossed Georgia is ok! #WBBL07 pic.twitter.com/kmmOFYPVB6 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 20, 2021

Georgia Wareham injury update

Wareham’s knee injury is very serious, and she has a history of the same injury in the past. She had an ACL rupture on the same knee at the age of 14 whilst playing AFL which was reconstructed using a synthetic (LARS) ligament.

Georgia had her first surgery last week to start her recovery process, but it will take time to heal.

“Due to her previous history, Georgia requires a two-stage process to reconstruct her left ACL,” Australian team doctor Pip Inge said.

Georgia Wareham has been ruled out of the Ashes, the World Cup and the Commonwealth Games after further scans and consultations with CA drs. She injured herself while fielding 2 week ago for the Melbourne Renegades. Shattering news for the aussie leg spinner @innersanctum_au — Jono Baruch (@JonoBaruch) November 1, 2021

“She had a knee arthroscopy in Adelaide last week to remove the previous graft and will now commence rehab in Melbourne while she awaits for the knee to be ready for the ACL reconstruction in early 2022.”

“Due to the recovery time, Georgia will be unavailable for the Ashes, World Cup and Commonwealth Games with her return to play time-frame expected to become clearer after the reconstruction.”

Australia will face England in the Ashes in January and February before heading to New Zealand for the World Cup.

They will then take part in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Wareham’s international record

Wareham has scalped 24 ODI wickets at an economy of 4.24, whereas she has 36 T20I wickets at 5.80. She has played a solitary test, where she scalped one wicket.

Australia is not short in spin-bowling, but Wareham was the only genuine leg-spinner in the team. The fitness of Jess Jonassen has also not been great, and Australia will need to look at their spin bowlers.