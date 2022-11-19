“Give him the opportunity to open”: Dinesh Karthik wants Rishabh Pant to open for India in T20Is to make full use of powerplay overs

When the Indian team got knocked out of the T20 World Cup against England, the intent of the team in the powerplay overs was heavily criticized. Dinesh Karthik has suggested an idea to improve the same, and he wants Rishabh Pant to open the innings for India in T20Is.

Team India have suggested sometimes that they are looking to open the innings with Pant, but the chances have not been consistent plus he has not delivered as well in those opportunities. Although, Rishabh is not inferior to opening the innings, and he has opened regularly in domestic cricket for Delhi.

Pant scored the 2nd fastest T20 century in history when he smashed a 32-ball against Himachal Pradesh in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match. He has a neck of scoring runs, and Pant can certainly make use of the field restrictions.

Dinesh Karthik wants Rishabh Pant to open for India in T20Is

Indian wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik wants Rishabh Pant to open the innings for India in the T20Is. He said that Pant has the ability to play all kinds of shots, and he is the perfect player to take advantage of the powerplay overs. The intent of the Indian team in the powerplay overs has been heavily criticized.

Karthik insists that the S/R of Pant is best when he opens the innings, and he is that player who always plays with an attacking mindset. He said that he is the perfect player to put pressure on the opposition bowlers.

“We know one think for sure, Rishabh Pant’s ability to play shots. And when the field is up, he can go gung-ho in the powerplay so we can give him the opportunity to open,” Karthik told Cricbuzz.

“Interestingly, his strike rate is highest when he opens. He likes the field up, he likes to take on bowlers and put them under pressure.”

Dinesh Karthik on Rishabh Pant’s place in Indian T20I side

Rishabh Pant has definitely sealed his spot in tests and ODIs, but he is yet to seal his place in the T20Is for the Indian team. Karthik said that Pant bats at a different position for his IPL franchise, and that’s why the Indian team finds it difficult for him to adjust to a different batting position.

“I think Rishabh Pant has sealed his spot in Test cricket and to a large extent in ODI cricket as well. In T20s, he bats in a different position for his franchise,” Karthik added.