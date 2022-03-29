SRH vs RR who will win today match: Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Match Prediction today IPL 2022

Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Match Prediction: The SportsRush brings you the prediction of the IPL 2022 game between Hyderabad vs Rajasthan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns against Rajasthan Royals in the fifth league game of IPL 2022. The match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Both teams are playing their first game of IPL 2022. The game will be live on Star Sports from 7.30 PM IST.

Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Match Prediction

Pitch Report

The average 1st innings T20 score at this ground is 160 runs. This stadium offers a brilliant bounce on the track, and the batters will love it. The pacers can also get some movement with the new ball.

Sunrisers Hyderabad preview

Sunrisers Hyderabad finished at the bottom position last season, and they would want to improve this time around. Kane Williamson will lead the batting of the side, and Rahul Tripathi and Nicholas Pooran will assist him. There are some overseas availability concerns for this team. Aiden Markram and Marco Jansen are expected to miss this game, whereas Glenn Phillips and Sean Abbott are yet to join the side.

Washington Sundar and Abhishek Sharma are the lead all-rounders, and the bowling will rely on Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umran Malik.

Probable XI: Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Romario Shepherd, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

Rajasthan Royals preview

The Royals will go into this tournament with an excellent bowling attack. The spin combo of R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal can ruin any batting lineup, whereas Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult make an excellent pace duo. Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson are the leaders of the batting attack this season.

The young trio of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal and Riyan Parag will hold the key for the Royals. The lack of a genuine all-rounder is one concern for the Rajasthan Royals.

Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Jimmy Neesham, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Match Prediction

Rajasthan Royals are the favourites to win this game. The bowling line-up of the Royals looks very potent this season, and the top-order of the side is great as well. Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson hold the key in batting, whereas the addition of Devdutt Padikkal is also exciting. The balance of the side makes the Royals strong in this game.