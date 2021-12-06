Happy Birthday Jasprit Bumrah: Sanjana Ganesan, Mumbai Indians and others tweet heartening wishes on Bumrah’s 28th birthday

Happy Birthday Jasprit Bumrah: The Indian pacer has been receiving heartening wishes on his 28th birthday since midnight.

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has turned 28 today. It is worth mentioning that Bumrah shares his birthday with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and batter Shreyas Iyer as the two players have turned 33 and 27 respectively.

Bumrah, who has been rested from the ongoing Test series against New Zealand, is doubtlessly among the best all-format fast bowlers of our times.

In 146 matches across formats, Bumrah has picked 275 wickets at an average and strike rate of 23.01 and 36 respectively including seven five-wicket hauls. Since his international debut, Bumrah is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in international cricket.

Bumrah, who picked his 50th Test wicket in only his 11th match, is the joint sixth-fastest bowler to achieve the milestone. With his 100th Test wicket coming in his 24th match, it made Bumrah the joint ninth-fastest in the history of the game.

In 109 matches for his Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians, Bumrah has dismissed 133 batters at an average of 23.16, an economy rate of 7.43 and a strike rate of 18.69 to play a crucial role behind them winning as many as five titles in the last nine years.

Happy Birthday Jasprit Bumrah

…by your side is where I was always meant to be… happy birthday to my whole heart pic.twitter.com/5mbPEGb2fI — Sanjana Ganesan (@SanjanaGanesan) December 5, 2021

275 international career wickets in 146 matches Happy birthday, @Jaspritbumrah93! pic.twitter.com/W98f84SKFJ — ICC (@ICC) December 6, 2021

A very happy birthday to a – bowler! Paltan, drop in your wishes for Boom #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @Jaspritbumrah93 pic.twitter.com/CWYNDbv3Dy — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 5, 2021

First IPL wicket — Virat Kohli

First Test wicket — AB de Villiers

First ODI wicket — Steve Smith

First T20I wicket — David Warner

First WC wicket — Hashim Amla Happy birthday, Jasprit Bumrah — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) December 6, 2021

For more cricket-related news, click here.