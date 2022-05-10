Hardik Pandya baby name and family details: Hardik Pandya Vadodara house and net worth

Hardik Pandya baby name and family details: The SportsRush brings you the details of Hardik Pandya’s net worth.

Hardik Pandya has been India’s one of the most demanding cricketers. India has been searching for a pace-bowling all-rounder since Kapil Dev, and Hardik Pandya has been seen as the solution for a long time now. However, Hardik Pandya has always struggled with injuries.

After the ICC T20 World Cup, Hardik Pandya was dropped from the Indian side as well. Ahead of the IPL 2022 auction,, Gujarat Titans signed Hardik Pandya for 15 crores, and he even was named the captain of the side. Hardik Pandya happily surprised everyone when he came to bowl for the Titans in the IPL.

Under Hardik’s captaincy, Gujarat Titans have almost put their feet in the playoffs of the tournament.

Hardik Pandya baby name and family details

Hardik Pandya is married to Indian-Serbian dancer Natasa Stankovic, and both of them got married in January 2020. They announced in May 2020 that Natasa is expecting a baby. Hardik and Natasa’s baby boy Agastya Pandya was born on 30th July 2020. Hardik went on Instagram to share the news with all.

Hardik Pandya’s brother Krunal Pandya is also an international cricketer, who is currently playing for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022. Krunal Pandya is married to Pankhuri Sharma. Himanshu Pandya, Hardik’s father was a businessman, but he passed away in 2021. Nalini Pandya is Hardik Pandya’s mother.

Got my lucky charm on my side for tomorrow’s game @hardikpandya7 😉 pic.twitter.com/OiDfEMHeHJ — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) May 9, 2022

Hardik Pandya Vadodara house and net worth

As per many reports, Hardik Pandya’s net worth in 2022 is around INR 67 crores. The net worth of Hardik Pandya has grown despite his irregularities in the Indian cricket team due to injuries. Hardik Pandya has been doing quite a few endorsements with multiple brands.

Hardik Pandya was signed by Gujarat Titans ahead of the IPL 2022 auction for a price of INR 15 crores and was appointed the captain of the side as well. It is said that Hardik’s car collection is worth over INR 15.5 crores with cars like Audi, Mercedes and Range Rover.

Hardik Pandya also bought a luxury house in Vadodara last year which is worth over INR 2 crores. It is a 6000 Sq. Ft. Penthouse with so many luxurious amenities.