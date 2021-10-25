Cricket

Hardik Pandya injury: Indian all-rounder didn’t field against Pakistan to have scans on shoulder

Hardik Pandya injury: Indian all-rounder didn't field against Pakistan to have scans on shoulder
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Magic Johnson and Larry Bird saved the NBA": Charles Barkley explains how Michael Jordan’s predecessors revived the game of basketball
Next Article
“One thing you don’t wanna do is drink beer with Larry Bird”: Charles Barkley explained how his head hurt for two days drinking beer with the Celtics legend during the 1992 Team USA days
Cricket Latest News
Hardik Pandya injury: Indian all-rounder didn't field against Pakistan to have scans on shoulder
Hardik Pandya injury: Indian all-rounder didn’t field against Pakistan to have scans on shoulder

Hardik Pandya Injury: The all-rounder has injured his shoulder again, and he went to the…