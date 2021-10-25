Hardik Pandya injury: Indian all-rounder didn’t field against Pakistan to have scans on shoulder

Hardik Pandya Injury: The all-rounder has injured his shoulder again, and he went to the hospital to have scans on his injured shoulder during the Pakistan game.

There are a lot of mysteries in this world, and Hardik Pandya’s injury is surely one of them. India has always lacked a genuine pace all-rounder, and Hardik Pandya has been seen as a solution for the last five years. However, he has not fulfilled his potential till now.

Hardik Pandya plays an important part in giving a balance to team India. He can bat the number six slot, whereas Pandya can also fulfill the role of the 6th bowler in the team. But, the injury of Hardik Pandya is everlasting and the latest one came in the game against Pakistan.

Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets, and this was their first win over India in the T20 World Cup. India had a horrid start with the bat when Rohit and Rahul got out, but Virat and Rishabh did give them some stability. When Hardik came out to bat at the number seven slot, fans expected a solid finish from him. However, Pandya managed to score just 11 runs, whereas he also injured his shoulder. He never looked comfortable while batting, whereas he didn’t come for fielding. Ishan Kishan did fielding instead of him. Pandya has been taken to have scans on his shoulder injury.

Hardik Pandya gone for scans after being struck on his shoulder while batting. Didn’t come out to field. #INDvPAK — Rahul Rawat (@rawatrahul9) October 24, 2021

Twitter Reactions

Twitterati did question the selection of Hardik Pandya in the side, as his injury was always a concern.

Hardik Pandya should be the man of the match.

His shoulder won’t allow him to bowl.

Can play as a specialist batsman but will be able to bat only in the 18th over.

cant field due to injury. why were unfit players chosen for the team?

still wondering why we failed drastically? — Mohamed Aslam (@mohamedaslampj) October 25, 2021

I don’t understand why did #TeamIndia management gave chance to Hardik Pandya. His injury was major concern before match then why did Management took this chance? #Ind #T20WorldCup — Anky_Sinha (@AnkitaDsinha) October 24, 2021

The curious case of Hardik Pandya and the demand for fast spinner is just beyond my understanding.@hardikpandya7 is being groomed for the last 6 years to be ready for something that I’ve not yet witnessed!

(Apart from injuries) — Sumit (@_sumit10) October 24, 2021

Why is Hardik Pandya in the team despite his bad form and been injury prone.Shardul Thakur was still an option .No comparison for Team India but i guess only on papers. — Responsible Indian (@ashishdheer1711) October 24, 2021

Hardik Pandya injury saga

When Hardik was involved in the T20 World Cup squad, the selectors mentioned that he will bowl in the tournament. However, he didn’t bowl a single ball in IPL’s second leg, whereas he also missed a couple of games. He played for the Mumbai Indians as a pure batsman, and it did hampered the balance of the side. The same is the case with the Indian team, they need Hardik to do both of his duties.

After an operation of his back, Hardik returned to cricket as a batsman. However, he did bowl some overs in between, and the most recent was in the series against England in March 2021. However, in the IPL 2021, Hardik complaint of a shoulder problem.

On the eve of Pakistan’s game, he confirmed that he is not ready to bowl in the world cup. The results of Scans are not out yet, but it is certainly a huge concern for India. Team India genuinely lacks a sixth bowling option, and with Hardik’s injury, the question is far from being solved.