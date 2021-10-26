Hardik Pandya injury update: Indian all-rounder announced fit for ICC T20 World Cup game against New Zealand

Hardik Pandya injury update: The all-rounder has been cleared to face New Zealand after a shoulder injury scare against Pakistan.

After all the negativity for Team India after the defeat against Pakistan, India finally got one good news. All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been adjudged fit to face New Zealand on 31 October. The all-rounder got hurt on his shoulder while batting in the game against Pakistan. He then didn’t take the field and Ishan Kishan came on as his replacement.

He was then taken for scans during the game. “Hardik Pandya was hit on his right shoulder while batting. He has now gone for scans,” the BCCI informed earlier.

Hardik Pandya plays an important part in giving a balance to team India. He can bat the number six slot, whereas Pandya can also fulfill the role of the 6th bowler in the team. But, the injury of Hardik Pandya has been an everlasting issue.

Hardik Pandya Injury update

A BCCI official has confirmed that Hardik Pandya is not seriously injured and will be available to play the game against New Zealand. “There is no issue and he is already feeling good. It was just a precautionary scan and the team management didn’t wish to take a chance”

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is fit and raring to go for the second game against New Zealand..the scan report of the shoulder is in and he is fine..full report on @ANI#HardikPandya #TeamIndia #T20WorldCup #INDvNZ — Baidurjo Bhose (@bbhose) October 25, 2021

When Hardik was involved in the T20 World Cup squad, the selectors mentioned that he will bowl in the tournament. However, he didn’t bowl a single ball in IPL’s second leg, whereas he also missed a couple of games.

Pandya later informed that he is getting ready to bowl in the knockout stages of the World Cup. “The back is fine, it was jittery, but I won’t be bowling for now. I want to be able to bowl eventually, closer to the knockouts. The professionals and I both have to take the call about when I can have a bowl.”

Virat Kohli has also backed the position of Hardik Pandya in the side. “[Hardik’s] physical condition is getting better in terms of being prepared to bowl at least two overs at a certain stage in this tournament. We strongly believe we can make the most of the opportunity at hand till he starts bowling,” Virat said earlier.