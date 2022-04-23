Hardik Pandya total runs in IPL 2022: IPL 2022 Hardik Pandya best season or not

Hardik Pandya total runs in IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans’ captain Hardik Pandya has been brilliant with both bat and the ball this season.

Gujarat Titans have surprised everyone in the IPL 2022 season. After the auction, it was looking like their batting is quite weak on the paper, but the way they have utilized their resources have been absolutely brilliant.

Ahead of the tournament, Gujarat Titans announced Hardik Pandya as their captain, and this decision was under some question. However, Hardik Pandya has been amazing as a leader for the Titans. The Titans have managed to win five of their initial six games in the tournament, and they are at the top of the table.

Hardik Pandya total runs in IPL 2022

Hardik Pandya has been absolutely outstanding with both and the ball this season for the Gujarat Titans. Pandya missed the last game against Chennai Super Kings, but he returned for the game against Kolkata Knight Riders. Gujarat Titans had a terrible start when Shubhman Gill got out.

Hardik Pandya again proved his class and held the batting together of the Titans. He smashed 67 runs in just 49 balls at a strike-rate of 136.73. Gujarat managed to score 156 runs in their due twenty overs and Hardik Pandya was the sole brilliant performer of the Gujarat Titans.

Pandya has been brilliant with both bat and the ball this season. He has scored 295 runs at an average of 73.75, courtesy of three half-centuries. Pandya has scalped four wickets with the ball as well.

Indian fans would be delighted to see Hardik Pandya back in form But can’t say the same about ‘Mumbai Indians’ fans after they released him. #KKRvsGT #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/xk6e5ZBRwQ — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) April 23, 2022

IPL 2022 Hardik Pandya best season or not

Hardik Pandya has been brilliant in the 2022 season, but it is not his best season with both bat and the ball. In 2019, Hardik Pandya had an excellent season with Mumbai Indians in IPL. He scored 402 runs at an average of 44.76, whereas his S/R was 191.42. He scalped 14 wickets with the ball.

Hardik Pandya is the only Indian all-rounder in the history of the league to score 400 runs and scalp 10 wickets in a single IPL season.