Harshal Patel Injury Update: BCCI provides reason behind Harshal Patel not playing IND vs WI 4th T20 in Lauderhill

Harshal Patel Injury Update: The Indian fast bowler hasn’t played a single match during the ongoing tour of West Indies.

India have made three changes to their Playing XI for the fourth T20I of their ongoing tour of West Indies in Lauderhill. However, none of those changes involve fast bowler Harshal Patel returning to the Playing XI for this match.

Patel, who had last played during India’s tour of England last month, hasn’t played a single match in West Indies owing to a rib injury. Having picked 23 wickets in 17 T20Is at an average and strike rate of 20.95 and 14.6 respectively, Patel has suffered an unfortunate injury at a time when India are to play a couple of multi-team tournaments in the near future.

Patel’s absence has provided an extended run to pacer Avesh Khan. With Khan not doing as well as expected in his first 11 T20Is, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the selectors hand a T20I comeback to Deepak Chahar especially after him regaining fitness.

It was after a delayed toss before the fourth T20I in Lauderhill that BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took to their social media platform Twitter handle to provide an injury update with respect to Patel.

“Harshal Patel has not fully recovered from his rib injury and is ruled out of the remaining two T20Is against West Indies,” read BCCI’s tweet ruling Patel out of the fifth T20I as well.

If reports doing the round around the 31-year old player are to be believed, Patel could face a hapless situation of being ruled out of Asia Cup 2022 and ICC T20 World Cup 2022 due to an injury.