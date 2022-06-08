Cricket

“He has more shots than any other Indian”: Ravi Shastri reckons Sanju Samson is a definite inclusion in team India squad for T20 World Cup in Australia

"He has more shots than any other Indian": Ravi Shastri reckons Sanju Samson is a definite inclusion in team India squad for T20 World Cup in Australia
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
"Don't compare Stephen Curry to Michael Jordan, he can't lead like him!": Skip Bayless criticizes Steve Kerr for comparing Steph's leadership to Tim Duncan and Bulls legend
Next Article
"Formula 1 is ready for an out gay driver"- F1 Twitter reacts to Sebastian Vettel's interview regarding LGBTQ+ community in Formula One
Cricket Latest News
"He has more shots than any other Indian": Ravi Shastri reckons Sanju Samson is a definite inclusion in team India squad for T20 World Cup in Australia
“He has more shots than any other Indian”: Ravi Shastri reckons Sanju Samson is a definite inclusion in team India squad for T20 World Cup in Australia

Ravi Shastri reckons Sanju Samson has it in him to play on the bouncy Australian…