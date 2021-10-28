“He was actually very honest with me”: Marcus Stoinis shares his intriguing conversation with MS Dhoni in IPL 2021

In a recent interview, Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has shared some interesting convos with MS Dhoni during the IPL 2021 season.

Australia defeated South Africa by five wickets in their first ICC T20 World Cup 2021 game. The Australian batting collapsed in the middle, but Marcus Stoinis gave them a brilliant finish to end the game.

Stoinis has been regarded as one of the most intelligent T20 all-rounders. He has destructive hitting abilities, whereas his pace bowling has also been impressive. Marcus Stoinis has scored over 3500 T20 runs, whereas he has scalped 80 wickets as well. He was the highest run-scorer of BBL09, where he scored 705 runs at 54.23 for the Melbourne Stars.

He was playing for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2021 season. In a recent interview with Grade Cricketer’s Youtube Channel, Marcus shared some interesting conversations with Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Marcus Stoinis on MS Dhoni

Stoinis revealed that he had a talk with MS Dhoni in IPL 2021. Dhoni told him that finishers are of two types, one who takes the game deep and others who takes risk. He also hailed MS Dhoni for being honest about CSK’s strategies towards him in the game.

“He was actually very honest with me. He understood me very well and he sort of said how they (CSK) would try to bowl to me and how he tried to set the fields for me. It was both a compliment but also a little dig where I have to figure out which way to take it and I’m taking it as a compliment,” Stoinis said.

MS Dhoni also explained to Marcus Stoinis about the types of finishers in cricket. “It was very interesting he did say that it’s very obvious how some people want to take some responsibility and stay until the end whereas some people are willing to take the risk early to, sort of, either try and get ahead of the game or walk off and he identifies that within the team,” Stoinis added.

Stoinis revealed that apart from the game, they also talked about some off-field routines. “We spoke about training, we spoke about his belief on ‘Work on your weakness as long as it’s not taking anything away from your strength’.