Michael Vaughan And Adam Gilchrist Suggest Warner vs Johnson Tag Team Match Including Wives To End Controversy

The Mitchell Johnson vs David Warner public rift has enticed several former cricketers opining on the matter. In a recent episode of Club Prairie Fire Podcast, when the host brought this topic up in front of former England captain Michael Vaughan and former Australia wicket-keeper batter Adam Gilchrist, they suggested a peculiar manner of sorting things out – a tag team Warner vs Johnson match including their wives.

While both Warner and Johnson, as well-built, strong and fast athletes, make worthy opponents on paper, their respective wives are not anyway behind. Besides being a mother of three daughters, David’s wife Candice Warner is an ironwoman and a surf live saver, which also shows her prowess in peak physical fitness, strength, and stamina. Jessica Bratich Johnson, Mitchell’s wife, is a model and former black belt in karate to have adequate prior experience in combat sports. She is also a mother of two kids.

“He will tear him apart. Mitch [Mitchell Johnson] will tear him [David Warner] all apart”, Gilchrist was quoted as saying by Club Prairie Fire.

Readers must note that it all started with Gilchrist recommending a net session between Warner and Johnson in a winner takes it all battle. Without wasting much time, Vaughan suggested that the two should enter a boxing ring for a combat being live streamed on YouTube.

As the discussion moved forward, each one of the four members present in the podcast acknowledged the idea of Warners taking on the Johnsons in a tag team match.

“Have A Chat“: Darren Lehmann’s Advice Amid Warner vs Johnson Feud

Former Australia batter Darren Lehmann was subsequently brought into the picture by Gilchrist. Having coached Australia between 2013-2018, Lehmann knows both Warner and Johnson very closely. Unlike Vaughan and Gilchrist, the 53-year old laid emphasis on how the two should make peace via a chat.

Lehmann, who expected that chat to remain private between Warner and Johnson, revealed how he never observed any animosity between the two while coaching Australia. For the unversed, Warner and Johnson played 80 international matches (38 with Lehmann as head coach) across formats in each other’s presence.

“They are too old enough. They can sort it out. You know have a phone call, have a chat, whatever said should stay between those two,” Lehmann opined.

For the unversed, Lehmann’s comments are very much in line with what the legendary Ricky Ponting had said a few days ago. Admitting that both cricketers involved in this ugly spat are pretty “feisty characters”, the former Australian skipper believed they just need to sit down and face each other and sort it out like adults.

While Ponting had retired before Lehmann was announced as Australia’s coach, Warner and Johnson have played 31 (13 under him) and 138 (122 under him) matches respectively for Australia with him.